EVANS — North Gwinnett’s boys lacrosse team overpowered Bishop England (S.C.), the defending Class AAAA state champion, in a 22-10 victory on Saturday.
Cooper Jopling (five goals, four assists), Jack Rogers (three goals, two assists, 100 percent on faceoffs), Jake Clayton (three goals, two assists), Kyle Spence (one goal, five assists), Logan Weaver (three assists, 100 percent on faceoffs), Tyler Salin (three goals) and Tucker Villhauer (three goals) stood out for the Bulldogs.
Andrew Atkinson (one goal), Daniel Smith (one goal), Scotty Lusins (one assist), Will Holland (one assist), Miller Buice (one goal) and Caleb Robinson (100 percent on faceoffs) also played well.
Goalie Trey Cohron saved 40 percent of the shots he faced, while Robert Wholley, Will Adams, Jackson Hursey and Luke Warren had two forced turnovers each.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 14, Starr’s Mill 1
FAYETTEVILLE — Buford rolled to a 14-1 win at Starr’s Mill on Saturday, improving to 7-2 on the season.
Dawson Andrew went 11-for-14 on faceoffs, while Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Jaydon Franklin, Khian Owen, Ben Martin and Jordan Castro led a dominant effort by the defense. Goalie Matthew Canavan made eight saves.
Jackson Rhodes (three goals, four assists), Evan Leonardo (two goals, two assists), Matthew Scruggs (three goals), Zack Salo (two goals, one assist), Korbin Clack (two goals), Fritz Whalen (one assist) and Andrew (one assist) stood out offensively.
Blessed Trinity 12, GAC 4
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian goalie Quad Williams had another stellar outing Saturday with 25 saves, helping the shorthanded Spartans hang tough in a 12-4 loss to unbeaten Blessed Trinity.
Williams has saved more than 60 percent of the shots he has faced while GAC has been missing key players to injury.
Jack Carlin, Will Gary, Clay Braswell and Harrison Voelzke had a goal each for GAC, and Voelzke added an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 14, Charlotte Latin (N.C.) 12
HOSCHTON — Lexi Tinker had seven goals and two assists Saturday, powering Mill Creek to a 14-12 win over Charlotte Latin (N.C.) on Saturday.
The Hawks (5-2) also got offensive contributions from Morgan Vasseur (one goal, one assist), Aislinn Pendergast (two goals), Katheryn Wilson (two goals), Alyssa Lewis (one goal, one assist), Avery Finley (one goal), Lauren Dobbs (one assist) and Anne Friese (one assist).
Kendall Wilson (three caused turnovers), Katie Patria (one caused turnover), Vasseur (three caused turnovers) and Pendergast (two caused turnovers) led Mill Creek’s best team defense of the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford wins two of three
CUMMING — Buford won two of its three matches in this weekend’s South Forsyth Invitational.
The Wolves lost 4-1 Friday to West Forsyth with its lone point in singles from James Troutt.
On Saturday, they went 2-0 with wins over Centennial (4-1) and South Forsyth (3-2).
In the Centennial match, Buford (8-2) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley and Leyton Grothe, and a doubles sweep from Miller Troutt and Luke Clark, as well as Matthew Maurer and Brent Sherman.
Kingsley and Grothe won in singles against South Forsyth, as did the doubles team of Miller Trout and Clark.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford goes 1-2
CUMMING — Buford lost 4-1 to West Forsyth and 4-1 to Centennial in the South Forsyth Invitational, but rebounded for a 3-2 win over South Forsyth on Saturday.
Taylor Aycock and Berkley Clark won in singles in the South Forsyth match, while the Wolves (7-3) also got a doubles point from the team of Anna Cate Smith and Hannah Davidson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.