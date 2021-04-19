LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross wrapped up the Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball championship Monday night with a 6-5 victory over Archer.
Christian Harmon pitched a complete game for the win, and also led the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Tre Phelps drove in two runs with a hit and Nick Lanning had two hits for the Blue Devils.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Visiting Collins Hill edged Peachtree Ridge 2-1 Monday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Ryan Lomas was the winning pitcher, and Sam Horn converted a save opportunity. Horn also had a hit, while Ben Neadow (one hit, one RBI) and Christian Sutton (one RBI) drove in the Eagles’ runs.
Brookwood 17, Newton 2
COVINGTON — Brookwood routed Newton 17-2 Monday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
The Broncos (17-11, 6-4) were led at the plate by Jack Spyke (1-for-3, home run), Josh Sharp (2-for-3, two RBIs), Trey Clark (3-for-3, double, four RBIs), Josh Sosa (2-for-3, double, one RBI, two runs), Chase Sammon (1-for-1, home run), Dylan Lonergan (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Dylan Taylor (1-for-3, double, one RBI, two runs) and Kyle Cruz (RBI sacrifice fly).
Carter Bailey (5-2), Ryan Owen and Holden LaCour shared the pitching duties. Bailey pitched two scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing one hit. Owen also went two innings without allowing an earned run, striking out two and giving up one hit. LaCour struck out three and gave up one hit in a scoreless inning.
Lanier 5, Habersham 4
MOUNT AIRY — Lanier defeated Habersham 5-4 in 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
Jackson Marcantel was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing six hits and two earned runs. He struck out five.
Garrett Ladd then pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up one hit and no earned runs with one strikeout. Jeremy Scott followed and earned the save with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless action. He gave up one hit and struck out two.
The Longhorns (11-16, 9-7) were led offensively by Garrett Lary (1-for-2, hit by pitch), Andrew Walton (1-for-3, one run, one walk), Chandler Hawkins (2-for-4, double, one run), Michael Kass (1-for-4, one run), Ethan Cole (two hit by pitch, one walk, one run), Xander Little (two walks, one hit by pitch, one sacrifice, one run, one RBI), Joey Bellagamba (1-for-2, RBI single, RBI sacrifice fly, walk) and Matthew Laughlin (1-for-3, two RBIs).
GAC 13, Westminster 3
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised to a 13-3 win over Westminster on Monday.
The Spartans were led by Ford Hallock (2-for-3, two doubles, one RBI), Tyler Holsworth (2-for-3, one RBI) and Collin Helms (1-for-3, four runs). Graham Stogner was the winning pitcher, going five innings for his fourth win of the year. He struck eight and gave up five hits and two earned runs.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, Lowndes 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood blanked Lowndes 3-0 Monday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Broncos (12-2) now host North Cobb in Wednesday’s second round.
Kavin Shankar won the clinching point in singles play.
North Gwinnett 3, Etowah 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 3-0 win over Etowah on Monday.
The Bulldogs got the winning points from No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Buford 4, Alexander 0
BUFORD — Buford opened the Class AAAAAA State Tournament with a 4-0 win over Alexander on Monday.
The Wolves (13-4) host Cambridge in Wednesday’s second round.
Dean Kingsley and James Troutt won the top two singles matches, and No. 3 singles player Matthew Maurer had a 6-1, 1-0 lead when play was stopped. Buford also got a doubles sweep from Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller at No. 1 and Grayson Gilbert and Brent Sherman at No. 2.
GAC 5, Stephens County 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Stephens County 5-0 Monday in the first round of the AAA State Tournament.
Nico Warner, Jack Olinger and Will Trocchi swept the singles matches for the Spartans, who travel to Cherokee Bluff for Thursday’s second-round match.
Liam Hosfeld and Thomas Witherspoon won at No. 1 doubles, as did Jack Lail and Noah Warner at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Roswell 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett pulled out a 3-2 win over Roswell in the opener of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Monday.
The Bulldogs got wins and No. 2 and No. 3 singles, then got the clincher from the No. 2 doubles team with the match tied 2-2.
Buford 3, Alexander 0
BUFORD — Buford opened the Class AAAAAA State Tournament with a 3-0 win over Alexander on Monday.
The Wolves (13-4) advance to host the winner of Centennial-Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Buford swept the doubles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores with Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon at No. 1, and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer at No. 2. Taylor Aycock provided the other point with a win at No. 1 singles. Callie Perkins (6-1, 4-2) and Berkley Clark (5-2) led their singles matches when play was stopped.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson’s Dagenhart headed to state
MONROE — Grayson’s Megan Dagenhart earned an individual qualifying spot into May 17-18 Class AAAAAAA State Tournament with her performance in Monday’s Area 3-AAAAAAA Tournament at Monroe Country Club.
Dagenhart shot 94 for the Rams, who placed fifth. She was backed up by teammates Savanna Hornsby, Whitley Carraway and Emma Davis.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 19, Brookwood 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rolled to a 19-0 win over Brookwood on Monday.
The Hawks were led by Nick Kava (five goals, one assist), Westin Baker (four goals), Andrew Duffy (three goals, one assist), Parker Emmett (two goals, two assists), Max Calabrese (two goals, two assists), Ed Downey (one goal, two assists), Nick Winter (one goal, two assists), Joe Morris (one goal) and Bray Maglovsky (one assist).
Dacula 16, Collins Hill 12
DACULA — Matt Morgenroth and Alex Crabb had big games Monday in Dacula’s 16-12 win over Collins Hill.
Morgenroth had seven goals and an assist, while Crabb had four goals and five assists. Dylan D’Amato (two goals), John Blair (two goals) and Hunter Devalle (one goal, one assist) also contributed for the Falcons.
Collins Hill was led by Josh Goode (five goals, one assist), Wyatt Dasher (three goals), Matthew Blackman (two goals), Dominic Mask (two goals, one assist), Andrew MacDonald (one assist), Justin Martin (team-high seven groundballs) and goalie John Tillman (15 saves).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 18, Brookwood 7
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek wrapped up an unbeaten region record and won the eighth region title in program history with an 18-7 win over Brookwood on Monday.
Collins Hill 8, Duluth 6
SUWANEE — Collins Hill celebrated Senior Night on Monday with an 8-6 win over Duluth.
Goalie Haley Lambeth and the defense played well, while Jadyn Hairston, Sade Holmes, Alyssa Mejia and Lawna Henry scored goals.
Wesleyan 21, Archer 14
LAWRENCEVILLE — Wesleyan picked up a 21-14 road win over Archer on Monday.
Riley Keller led the Wolves’ midfield, Audrey LaFramboise led the attack, Annabelle Lawson stood out on defense and Emma Nydam played well at goalie.
