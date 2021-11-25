NORCROSS — Norcross’ girls basketball team defeated Peachtree Ridge 51-34 Tuesday to win the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin with a perfect 3-0 record.
Norcross’ Kayla Lindsey had nine points, eight rebounds and six steals in the win, while Laniya Kenon had 14 points and Jania Akins scored 13.
Peachtree Ridge, which went 2-1 in the event, got eight points and 15 rebounds from Aaliyah Hunt. Nia Anderson (nine points), Kennedy Harp (seven points) and Anna Smith (seven points) also chipped in for the Lions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) 65, Brookwood 56
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite 35 points, five steals and four assists from Diana Collins, Brookwood fell 65-56 to Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) in the Inside Exposure Showcase on Wednesday.
The Broncos also got solid play from NeKaya Williams (seven points, six rebounds), Ciera Hall (seven points), Niera Ovalles (six points), Kate Phelan (five points, rebounds, three blocks) and Nedisha Ford (seven rebounds).
Hebron 61, Cass 44
WINDER — Hebron Christian improved to 3-0 with a 61-44 victory over Cass on Wednesday.
The Lions were led by Jessie Parish (15 points, eight rebounds, three assists), Amiya Porter (17 points, six steals, four assists) and Aubrey Beckham (16 points, six rebounds, three assists).
WRESTLING
Mountain View goes 3-0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View went 3-0 Wednesday with dual victories over Cambridge (44-30), North Hall (63-15) and Alexander (42-36).
The Alexander dual came down to the last match and sophomore Luke Vasquez won the match to clinch the team victory.
The Bears had four wrestlers finish the day unbeaten — Dylan Martin (3-0 at 106 pounds), Elias Vermillion (3-0 at 138), Lex Hennebaul (2-0 at 145) and Dvonte Jones (2-0 at 285).
