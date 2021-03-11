DACULA — Sixth-ranked Hebron Christian edged No. 2 Wesleyan 1-0 Thursday in a big Region 5-A Private girls soccer matchup.
The Lions (6-1, 1-0) scored the only goal with 15 minutes left when Emma Martin played a nice through ball to Layton Glisson, who broke through the defense and converted the game-winner.
Hebron goalkeeper Keira Oliver played well and posted her fourth shutout of the season with the help of stellar defense.
Wesleyan falls to 7-2-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 3, Meadowcreek 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kimmy Altamirano scored twice Thursday in Discovery’s 3-1 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jayeli Ramos added a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Kyala Conner made two critical saves in the second half. The Titans are 4-3 in the region.
Grayson 1, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Grayson topped South Gwinnett 1-0 Thursday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Hannah Ruiz scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Adina Thomas. Kylie Warren Young posted the shutout at goalkeeper.
Buford 10, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Second-ranked Buford rolled to a 10-0 victory over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA Thursday.
Abbi Kilman and Kaitlyn White scored two goals each, while the Wolves (9-0-1, 7-0) got single goals from Victoria Bahr, Carolyn Calzada, Emma Chaffee, Rylee Brooks, Chloe Kerr and Kennadie Marchand.
BOYS SOCCER
Archer 2, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Two days after an upset loss to Berkmar, seventh-ranked Archer reversed the result in a 2-0 victory Thursday over the Patriots in 7-AAAAAAA.
Berkmar defeated Archer 1-0 on Tuesday.
The Tigers (9-2, 5-2) went up by a goal when Tyler Hutzell scored off an assist from Amari Williams. Barzee Blama assisted the second goal, which was scored by Ivan Ivastanin.
Archer goalkeeper Rogellio Domench posted his sixth shutout of the season.
Discovery 3, Meadowcreek 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jon Carlo Climaco, Anderson Mercado and James Rojo scored Thursday in Discovery’s 3-1 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
South Gwinnett 3, Grayson 1
SNELLVILLE — Sekou Agard scored two goals, both assisted by his brother Kadeem Agard, in South Gwinnett’s 3-1 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
The Comets (8-2-1, 3-0) also got a goal off a free kick from Harris Huskavic.
Buford 1, Shiloh 0 (PKs)
SNELLVILLE — After a scoreless game and overtime, Buford pulled out a 1-0 victory (4-2 on penalty kicks) in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Ashton Rubin saved two PKs in the shootout for the Wolves, while teammates Lucas Stevenson, Devin Gonzalez, Nathan Montini and Josh Mott converted their kicks.
Buford is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the region.
Wesleyan 1, Hebron 0
DACULA — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan defeated No. 10 Hebron Christian 1-0 Thursday in 5-A Private play.
BASEBALL
Norcross 13, Westminster 3
NORCROSS — Norcross powered past Westminster for a 13-3 victory in its home opener Thursday.
Justin Isaacson (three hits, home run), Christian Harmon (three hits), Nick Lanning (three hits), Tre Phelps (two hits) and Chase Bastuk (two hits) led the Blue Devils’ offense.
Mountain View 12, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Mountain View coasted to a 12-0 win over Duluth on Thursday.
Ryan Heishman was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings. He allowed two hits.
The Bears’ top hitters were Ryan Westfall (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Cooper Johnson (two hits, one run, two RBIs), D.J. Mungenast (two hits, double, one run, two RBIs), Max Gault (double, one run, three RBIs) and Malachi Jeffries (double, one run, two RBIs).
GAC 6, Holy Innocents’ 5
ATLANTA — Ford Hallock was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Thursday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 6-5 win over Holy Innocents’.
Sawyer Crum pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out six.
Wesleyan 11, Whitefield 1
MABLETON — Wesleyan routed Whitefield Academy 11-1 in seven innings Thursday.
Druw Jones was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Bryce Hubbard was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Wolves (8-4) on offense. Cooper Blauser added a solo home run.
Jones also was the winning pitcher, striking out two in two innings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dacula 16, Norcross 10
DACULA — Matt Morgenroth had eight goals and four assists Thursday as Dacula defeated Norcross 16-10.
The Falcons also got offensive contributions from Alex Crabb (three goals, three assists), John Blair (four goals) and Hunter Devalle (one goal, two assists). Dallen Rawson was in goal for Dacula.
Wesleyan 11, Chattahoochee 9
JOHNS CREEK — Hayden Ausherman and Lawson Jones scored three goals each in Wesleyan’s 11-9 win over Chattahoochee on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Buford 20, Gainesville 1
BUFORD — Buford defeated Gainesville 20-1 Thursday behind big games from Jordan Garrison (five goals, one assist) and Jordyn Olivo (five goals, three assists).
The Wolves (7-0) also got offensive contributions from Lauryn Brown (three goals) and Kinsley Compton (three goals, one assist).
Wesleyan 18, McIntosh 13
PEACHTREE CITY — Molly Brown scored six goals, and Anna Rae Copeland had seven goals and eight draw controls Thursday in Wesleyan’s 18-13 win at McIntosh.
The Wolves also got stellar play from Riley Keller (three goals) and Eva Garabadian (seven draw controls, five ground balls), and the defense was led by Kendall Bowen and Alexandra Murphy.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Dacula 0
DACULA — Buford blanked Dacula 5-0 Thursday in an 8-AAAAAA match.
The Wolves (5-4, 3-0) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer. Luke Clark and Nic Keller won at No. 1 doubles, and Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert won at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, Dacula 1
DACULA — Buford defeated Dacula 4-1 in 8-AAAAAA play on Thursday.
The Wolves (6-3, 3-0) swept the doubles points with Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon at No. 1, and Taylor Ryczek and Marigrace Crossett at No. 2.
Buford also got wins from No. 2 singles player Callie Perkins and No. 3 singles player Izzy Brewer.
Dacula’s win came from Kayla Bui at No. 1 singles.
GIRLS GOLF
GAC edges Parkview
STONE MOUNTAIN — Greater Atlanta Christian shot 167 Thursday for a two-shot victory over Parkview on Thursday at Smoke Rise Country Club.
Mokoto Shimoji led the Spartans with a 45. Megan Dickinson shot 60 and Ansley Hill shot 62 for GAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.