PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan's girls soccer team, ranked third in Class A Private, defeated ninth-ranked Hebron Christian 4-0 on Wednesday.Cady Triplett led the Wolves with two goals, while Kaitlyn Bobo and Teagan Wilkenloh scored a goal each. Goalkeeper Grace Elsevier posted her 10th shutout of the season.Wesleyan 10-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-A Private.BOYS TENNIS GAC 4, Norcross 1NORCROSS — A doubles sweep helped Greater Atlanta Christian to a 4-1 win over Norcross on Wednesday.Thomas Witherspoon and Yash Purohit won at No. 1 doubles, as did Will Fitzgerald and Zachary Schlueter at No. 2 doubles. GAC's singles winners were Jack Gessner at No. 1 and Ayaan Valiani at No. 3. 