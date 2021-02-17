SUWANEE — The third-ranked Parkview girls soccer team defeated No. 7 North Gwinnett 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
Madison McCray scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period off an assist from Ella Price. Price scored a goal for the Panthers (4-0) in the first extra period off an assist from Kathleen Ngulefac.
North falls to 1-2-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 4, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Raegan Best had two goals Wednesday in Peachtree Ridge’s 4-1 win at Grayson.
Dani Henriquez (one goal, one assist), Layla Sirdah (one goal, two assists) and Sara Canzoneri (one assist) also contributed one assist.
Marie Listenbee had the goal for Grayson.
Norcross 5, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Hayley Foster’s three goals helped Norcross to a 5-1 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Claudia Gatti and Mayra Vega Saldana also scored for the Blue Devils.
Lourdes Verdezoto made seven saves at goalkeeper for Discovery, while Zoi Sinclair made key plays on defense. Jessica Martinez scored the Titans’ lone goal on a penalty kick.
BOYS SOCCER
Discovery 2, Norcross 1 (PKs)
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery opened 7-AAAAAAA with a 2-1 victory over Norcross on penalty kicks.
The match was tied 1-1 after regulation and went through two scoreless overtime periods.
Parkview 3, North Gwinnett 0
SUWANEE — Ryan Laraki, Caleb Diaz and Bryan Salazar had a goal each Wednesday in Parkview’s 3-0 win over North Gwinnett.
Eduardo Simon, Carlos Garcia and Kendal Henry had assists, while Henry and Tyler Parnell combined for the shutout at goalkeeper. The Panthers improve to 2-2, while North falls to 2-2.
Peachtree Ridge 4, Grayson 2
LOGANVILLE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Grayson 4-2 Wednesday behind goals from four players and two assists from Nick Kosut.
Stephane Shongo had a goal and an assist, while Brody Schroeder, Dennis Lee and Juan Gallego-Garson had a goal each.
Grayson (1-1) got goals from Robel Teshome and Killian Kamara.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 18, Lanier 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Eleven girls scored and 13 had points Wednesday in Mountain View’s 18-0 win over Lanier.
Goalie Laila Sampson had eight saves in the shutout, while the offense was led by Aly Reece (four goals, one assist), Lily Clawson (two goals), Maria Palomba (two goals), Haley Butler (two goals) and India Buckner (two goals).
Collins Hill 14, Dacula 6
DACULA — Collins Hill went on the road for a 14-6 win Wednesday over Dacula.
Lovett 17, Wesleyan 4
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 17-4 to visiting Lovett on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 8, Lanier 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kyle Hennelly’s four goals and an assists helped Mountain View to an 8-7 win over Lanier on Wednesday.
Connor Barlan (two goals, one assists), Payton Westcott (one goal), Anderson Kessinger (one goal, one assist) and Kyle Austin (17 saves at goalie) also played well in the win.
Buford 10, Woodward 6
BUFORD — Zach Salo had three goals and two assists Wednesday as Buford defeated Woodward Academy 10-6.
The Wolves (2-1) also got offensive contributions from Mikey Canavan (two goals, one assist), Josh Voorhees (two goals), Ashton Daniels (one goal, one assist) and Nash Perry (one goal, one assist).
Matthew Canavan made nine saves at goalie, and the defense was led by Davis Peek and Korbin Clack.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dacula 3, Archer 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kayla Bui and Ella Xiong won in singles Wednesday as Dacula edged Archer 3-2.
The Falcons (3-2) also got the No. 1 doubles win from Nikaela Parker and Chisom Ogbonna.
BOYS TENNIS
Dacula 4, Archer 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ken Bui, Mims Mobley and Hoang Vu swept the singles points Wednesday in Dacula’s 4-1 win over Archer.
Jacob Jenkins and Lougen Mobley gave the Falcons (2-3) a point at No. 1 doubles.
