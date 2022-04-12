NORCROSS — Nick Lanning struck out 13 in six innings Tuesday as Norcross defeated Duluth 5-3 in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Avery Bizzell pitched the seventh for the save.
Charlie Smith had two hits and Peyton Gorham had two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 15, Lakeside 5
ATLANTA — North Gwinnett outslugged Lakeside-DeKalb 15-5 on Tuesday.
Gavin Zoeller (4-for-4, double, two RBIs, two stolen bases), Jake Gaskill (3-for-4, triple, two RBIs, one stolen base), Eli Pitts (3-for-5, home run, five RBIs, one stolen base), Edwin Bowman (2-for-5, home run, double, three RBIs) and Koa Kloehs (1-for-1, double) led the Bulldogs’ hitters.
North (19-7) got solid pitching from Jackson Abernathy (2-0), who earned the win after going 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three and scattered three hits.
Providence 3, Mount Vernon 2
ATLANTA — Reece Newberry and Keegan de Mayo pitched Providence Christian to a 3-2 win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
Newberry went six innings, scattering six hits and one earned run. He struck out seven to earn the win. The save went to de Mayo, who didn’t allow a runner in a scoreless seventh inning. He struck out one.
Caleb Lee (2-for-3, double, RBI, walk) and Brian Oh (1-for-1, run, walk, sacrifice bunt) led the Storm’s offense.
Wesleyan 12, Holy Innocents’ 9
ATLANTA — Wesleyan reached the 20-win mark with a big 12-9 win at Holy Innocents’ in Region 5-A Private on Tuesday.
The Wolves (20-4, 11-0) trailed 9-6 after the fifth inning, but scored six runs in the top of the sixth to regain control. Forrest Lietz led off the sixth with a double, followed by a single from Nate Kerpics. With two outs, Druw Jones drew a walk, setting up Bryce Hubbard’s double that closed the deficit to 9-8.
Cooper Blauser delivered a game-tying single, and Schley Gordy ripped a three-run home run for the 12-9 lead. After Holy Innocents’ was retired in the bottom of the sixth, the game was called for darkness.
Blauser (2-for-3, two runs, four RBIs, one walk) had a three-run homer in the first inning, and Hubbard (2-for-3, three runs, three RBIs, one walk) had an RBI double in the third inning. Jonnes was 2-for-3 with three runs and a walk, and Kerpics went 2-for-3 with a run.
Wesleyan pitcher Reed Purcell, normally an outfielder and relief pitcher, made his first start on the mound and scattering six hits and five runs (three earned) over four innings.
Hebron 10, Galloway 0
DACULA — Bennett Waters was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 10-0 win over Galloway.
Tyler Jay Sciavicco (3-for-3) and Sam Mitchell (three-run home run) also made big contributions, while Luke Starling, Morgan Wiles (two RBIs), Nate Coker and Gavin Hall added a hit each.
Daniel Barwick was the winning pitcher, going five innings and striking out four. He allowed two hits.
The Lions are 15-8 overall and 9-1 in the region.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Grayson
MONROE — Miles Hamby shot 36 Tuesday, leading Archer to a win over Grayson at The Providence Club.
The Tigers finished with a score of 181, and Grayson shot 207.
Hebron falls to Mount Pisgah
DACULA — Hebron Christian’s round of 163 was three strokes off the winning total posted by Mount Pisgah on Tuesday at Hamilton Mill.
Jacob Fortner’s 39 led the Lions.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson defeats Archer
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 150 Tuesday at Cedar Lake Golf Club for a 25-stroke win over Archer.
The Rams’ low medalist was Whitley Carraway.
