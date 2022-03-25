SUWANEE — Nick Lanning and Avery Bizzell teamed up for a one-hitter Thursday as Norcross’ baseball team shut down Collins Hill in a 7-0 win.
Lanning struck out 11 in five innings, and Bizzell pitched the final two innings. Chase Bastuk had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Blue Devils’ offense.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 9, Mountain View 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett posted a 9-2 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Joshua Close (3-0) earned the win after pitching all seven innings, scattering six hits. He struck out eight and walked none.
The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2) were led at the plate by Mack Cromer (2-for-3, home run, double, three RBIs), Edwin Bowman (2-for-3, three RBIs), Erik Parker (2-for-5, double, RBI), Tyler Bak (2-for-3, double) and Eli Pitts (2-for-4, double).
Hebron 6, Mount Vernon 5
DACULA — Hebron Christian rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-5 win over Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Gavin Hall reached on an error and was sacrificed to second by Parker Marlatt to start the sixth-inning rally. Bennett Waters brought Hall home on a hit to left field that skipped off the third baseman’s glove. Waters got to second base on the throw home.
Courtesy runner Hunter Trussell stole third base and then scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
Waters (2-for-3, RBI) and Morgan Wiles (2-for-4) led the Hebron offense, while Brad Ihm, Sam Mitchell (RBI), Nate Coker and Tyler Jay Sciavicco (RBI) added a hit each.
Hebron (8-7, 2-0) got a complete game on the mound from Daniel Barwick, who struck out seven over seven innings. He gave up six hits and three earned runs.
Holy Innocents’ 6, Providence 5
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost a heartbreaker 6-5 to Holy Innocents’ on Thursday.
The Storm led 3-1 until late in the game when Holy Innocents’ battle back for a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Providence rallied with two runs in the seventh to force extra innings before losing in the eighth.
Reece Newberry pitched four innings for the Storm, scattering three hits and one run. He struck out five and walked none.
Providence (5-8, 0-2) was led offensively by Carson Tillotson (2-for-4), Connor Jones (3-for-4, double, three RBIs, run) and Reece Newberry (2-for-3, RBI, walk).
GIRLS SOCCER
Dunwoody 4, Norcross 2
NORCROSS — Dunwoody defeated Norcross 4-2 on Thursday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Mayra Saldana Vega and Tessa Balsman had the Blue Devils’ goals.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, Parkview 1
HOSCHTON — A doubles sweep helped Mill Creek to a 4-1 win over Parkview on Thursday.
Brendan Brannock and Grant Zari won at No. 1 doubles, and Matthew Karaulic and Brendan Holmes took the No. 2 doubles points. The Hawks’ singles wins came from Colby Hayes at No. 2 and Chris Jin at No. 3.
Wesleyan 3, AIS 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan edged Atlanta International 3-2 Thursday thanks to a sweep of the doubles matches.
Aiden Abraham and Matt Godfrey won at No. 1 doubles, and Jay Arora and John Perrins won at No. 2 doubles. Landon Clement had Wesleyan’s lone singles win at No. 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 3, Parkview 2
HOSCHTON — Kayla Bui and Emily Miller won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, in Mill Creek’s 3-2 victory over Parkview on Thursday.
The Hawks’ doubles point came at No. 1 from the team of Tatum Coy and Gabi Griffen.
Hebron 4, Galloway 1
DACULA — Amanda Meyers, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles swept the singles lines Thursday in Hebron Christian’s 4-1 win over Galloway.
Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom gave the Lions another point at No. 1 doubles.
Wesleyan 5, AIS 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan blanked Atlanta International 5-0 on Thursday.
Lauren Tucker, Jennifer Noel and Elizabeth Schneider won in singles for the Wolves. Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram earned the No. 1 doubles point, while Amanda Mola and Kate Stolle took the No. 2 doubles win.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron downs Providence
STONE MOUNTAIN — Hebron Christian shot 177 at Smoke Rise Country Club on Thursday, and defeated Providence Christian by 19 strokes.
Jacob Fortner and Jack Randolph each shot 42 for the Lions.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Archer
MONROE — Grayson shot 110 Thursday at Providence Club for a 16-shot victory over Archer. Whitley Carraway was the Rams’ low medalist.
Wesleyan wins over Westminster
AUSTELL — Wesleyan’s round of 88 Thursday at Dogwood Golf Club was good for a 15-stroke victory over Westminster.
Connor Carroll (43) and Elizabeth Hodges (45) had the Wolves’ low rounds.
