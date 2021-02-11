NORCROSS — Nick Kava’s game-winning goal off an assist from Parker Emmett capped the Mill Creek boys lacrosse team’s comeback in a 5-4 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
Kava’s goal came with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left, and the Hawks held on for the win. They trailed GAC 4-2 in the fourth quarter before two goals from Parker Emmett tied the score.
Max Calabrese assisted two of Mill Creek’s goals, and Ed Downey and Andrew Duffy scored a goal apiece in the win. Sam Harkins added an assist.
Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams made 19 saves on 23 shots.
GAC’s Joseph Rose had two goals, teammate Aidan Bailey went 7 of 10 on faceoffs and goalie Quad Williams made 11 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dacula 12, Druid Hills 4
DACULA — Matt Morgenroth had eight goals and an assist Thursday in Dacula’s 12-4 win over Druid Hills.
The Falcons also got offensive contributions from John Blair (two goals), Dylan D’Amato (one goal, one assist) and Charlie Beck (one goal). Dallen Rawson was in goal for Dacula.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 6, Duluth 0
NORCROSS — Hayley Foster scored four goals Thursday in Norcross’ 6-0 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
Ellie Johnson and Claudia Gatti added a goal each for the Blue Devils (4-1).
Peachtree Ridge 2, Wesleyan 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Dani Henriquez scored both goals Thursday in Peachtree Ridge’s 2-0 victory at Wesleyan.
Brookwood 3, North Oconee 3
BOGART — Brookwood and North Oconee battled to a 3-3 draw Thursday night.
Providence 4, Weber 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeating visiting Weber 4-0 on Thursday.
The Storm’s goals came from Parker Smith, Grace Hauck and Myra Newhouse. Providence (1-1) also picked up an own goal from Weber.
BOYS SOCCER
Duluth 2, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Duluth built an early lead and held on for a 2-1 win over Norcross in 7-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
The Wildcats got an early goal and added a penalty kick goal moments later. Norcross goalkeeper Angel Mendoza saved the initial PK, but Duluth put the rebound back in for a 2-0 edge.
A PK goal from Malik Salawu brought Norcross (0-2-1, 0-1) closer, but the hosts couldn’t get an equalizer.
Peachtree Ridge 1, Wesleyan 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Peachtree Ridge edged Wesleyan 1-0 Thurday on a goal by Kaleb Thomas.
Daniel Romero assisted the game’s only goal.
Brookwood 1, North Oconee 0
BOGART — Marlon Escobar’s goal was good enough for Brookwood to get past North Oconee 1-0 on Thursday.
