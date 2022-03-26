LAWRENCEVILLE — Anna Ramsden scored the game-winning goal in overtime off Lindsey Bowbliss’ assist as Mountain View’s girls lacrosse team defeated Parkview 13-12 on Friday.
The Bears (7-6) trailed by two goals with less than three minutes remaining in regulation before rallying with two goals to force the extra period.
Mina Muirhead led Mountain View with six goals and Ramsden scored three times, while Bowbliss (two goals, two assists, five draw controls) and Sophia Nunez (two goals, two forced turnovers, six draw controls) stood out in the midfield.
Sarah Castor (three groundballs), Julysa Hyde (two forced turnovers) and Caylor Christman (two groundballs, one forced turnover) led the defense, and goalie Pilar Pendleton made five saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Archer 14, Grovetown 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Grovetown 14-6 in area play Friday behind five goals from Kaitlin Darby and three goals from Carly Johnson.
Ashley Darby and Annabelle Payne contributed two goals each in the win, while Hannah McCallion had 11 groundballs.
Chattahoochee 9, Mill Creek 6
HOSCHTON — Chattahoochee edged Mill Creek 9-6 on Friday.
Lauren Dobbs (three goals, three draw controls, one caused turnover) and Alyssa Lewis (three assists) led the Hawks’ attack, while Aislinn Pendergast (one goal), Katheryn Wilson (one goal) and Anne Friese (one goal) also contributed on offense.
Mill Creek (10-3) got more solid play from Lexi Tinker (two draw controls, one caused turnover), Kendall Wilson (one caused turnover) and Avery Finley (one caused turnover). Goalie Amelia King had an impressive game with eight saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Parkview 10, Mountain View 9
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jack Mapstone scored the game-winning goal Friday in Parkview’s 10-9 win over Mountain View.
BOYS TENNIS
Marist 4, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Marist defeated Wesleyan 4-1 on Friday.
The Wolves’ lone point came from Aiden Abraham and Matt Godfrey at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marist 4, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Livi Stolle won at No. 3 singles, but that was the only point Wesleyan mustered Friday in a 4-1 loss to Marist.
