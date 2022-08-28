FLOWERY BRANCH — Mountain View’s softball team romped to a 10-1, five-inning victory over Cherokee Bluff on Saturday.
Hanna Evens pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three and walking none. She gave up only four singles.
FLOWERY BRANCH — Mountain View’s softball team romped to a 10-1, five-inning victory over Cherokee Bluff on Saturday.
Hanna Evens pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three and walking none. She gave up only four singles.
The Bears (6-4) were led offensively by Rylie Smith (solo home run), Bella Teems (triple), Sarah Kate Sportsman (three-run double), Ahmari Braden (RBI single, three runs, two stolen bases), Monse Hernandez (RBI single, sacrifice fly RBI), Bria Finley (RBI single) and Callie Shrope (single).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood goes 3-1
SNELLVILLE — Host Brookwood went 3-1 Saturday in the Aloha Bash.
The Broncos defeated Locust Grove 26-24, 25-19, beat West Oak (S.C.) 25-18, 25-10 and edged Loganville Christian 25-18, 27-25. Their loss was to Jackson County (14-25, 25-20, 15-11).
Brookwood’s top performers were Hannah Sanders (20 kills, eight blocks), Kate Phelan (19 kills, 32 digs, nine aces), Sarah Sanders (22 kills, 21 digs, seven aces), Kenna Fortingo (11 kills, seven blocks), Keira Robinson (43 assists, six digs), Rebecca Miranda (31 assists, 15 digs, two aces) and Natasha Kravis (20 digs, three aces).
Providence competes in Aloha Bash
SNELLVILLE — Providence Christian went 1-3 Saturday in the Aloha Bash at Brookwood.
The Storm’s lone win was 25-21, 16-25, 15-11 over Eagle’s Landing Christian. They lost to Oconee County (25-10, 25-18), Dacula (25-18, 25-11) and Mill Creek (25-4, 25-12).
Providence (6-8) was led by Ella Style (eight kills), Emmy Moody (33 digs) and Gabi Hartley (19 kills).
Scenes from Georgia vs. Santa Clara college volleyball on Aug. 27, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.