SUWANEE — Mountain View rallied from a seven-goal deficit for a 15-13 win over North Gwinnett in Wednesday’s season opener.
The Bears trailed 9-2 before their comeback.
Aly Reece (four goals, one assist), Maria Palomba (four goals, one assist), Lily Clawson (three goals, one assist) and Olivia Dickerson (three goals) led the Mountain View attack, while India Buckner and Lindsey Bowbliss led the defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Westminster 14, Wesleyan 11
ATLANTA — Wesleyan came up short in a 14-11 loss at Westminster on Wednesday.
The Wolves are 1-1 on the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grayson 11, Mountain View 10
LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson won its second straight thriller Wednesday night, edging Mountain View 11-10.
Palmer Hayes led the Rams (2-0) with six goals.
Mountain View’s attack was led by Kyle Hennelly (five goals), Connor Barlan (three goals, two assists), Brad Muelhberger (two goals) and Payton Westcott (one assist).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 61, Discovery 45
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer clinched the No. 2 seed in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament with Wednesday’s 61-45 win over Discovery.
The Tigers were led by Cazia Nelson (15 points, three assists, three steals), Courtney Nesbitt (14 points, six steals, five rebounds) and Taniya McGowan (10 points, seven rebounds).
Norcross 46, Duluth 33
NORCROSS — Zaria Hurston’s 22 points led Norcross to a xx-xx victory over Duluth on Wednesday.
Buford 59, Peachtree Ridge 35
SUWANEE — Ava Grace Watson scored 21 points Wednesday in a 59-35 win over Peachtree Ridge.
Blair Wallis (13 points) and Ashyia Willis (10 points) also scored in double figures. The Wolves are 21-0 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 81, Duluth 58
NORCROSS — Norcross clinched the top seed in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament with an 81-58 win over Duluth on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 5, Decatur 0
LILBURN — Carlos Garcia played a part in four of Parkview’s five goals Wednesday in a 5-0 win over Decatur.
Garcia’s two goals and two assists led an attack that also featured Sam Schaff (one goal, one assist), Ryan Laraki (one goal, one assist) and Caleb Diaz (one goal).
Kendal Henry and Tyler Parnell combined for the shutout at goalkeeper. The Panthers improve to 1-2 on the season.
Marist 11, GAC 1
MABLETON — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 11-1 to Marist on Wednesday at Pace Academy’s Walsh Athletic Fields.
Damola Salami scored the Spartans’ lone goal.
Providence 2, Shiloh 0
LILBURN — August Larson and Noah Williamson scored second-half goals Wednesday to lift Providence Christian to a 2-0 win over Shiloh.
Goalkeeper Ben Stone made seven saves to secure the shutout.
BOYS TENNIS
GAC 4, Marist 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept the singles matches Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over Marist.
GAC’s singles winners were Nico Warner, Jack Olinger and Noah Warner. The Spartans (1-2) also got a No. 2 doubles win from Will Fitzgerald and Thomas Witherspoon.
