LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View’s baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday against Lee County and Tucker.
The Bears (4-2) rolled to a 12-2 win over Lee County in Game 1, getting two doubles and five RBIs from Landen Fernandez. Jackson Smith had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs and T.J. Murcia had a home run and three RBIs.
Tyler Greene was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing two hits and two runs. He struck out nine.
In Game 2, Mountain View edged Tucker 2-1 in nine innings on Jackson Smith’s game-winning single, which drove in Tyshon Patty. T.J. Murcia got the win in relief with a scoreless, hitless ninth inning.
Wyatt Fooks, Jin Kasuya, Murcia, Patty and Jabari Spencer had hits for the Bears, and Cooper Johnson had an RBI.
BASEBALL
North 6, Providence 5
LILBURN — North Gwinnett edged Providence Christian 6-5 on Saturday.
Josh Close (2-for-2, RBI), Edwin Bowman (2-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs) and Sebastian Rutledge (2-for-4, triple, RBI) led North’s offense. Timothy Belcher pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run, for the win.
North 3, Dacula 0
DACULA — On the second half of Saturday’s road games, North Gwinnett shut down Dacula in a 3-0 win.
Alec Smith pitched five, two-hit innings for the victory. He was backed up by Mack Cromer (2-for-3, solo home run), Edwin Bowman (2-for-3, double) and Nathan Kindland (double).
Peachtree Ridge 5, Brookwood 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Brookwood 5-2 on Saturday.
Brookwood (1-5) got three scoreless innings with a strikeout from pitcher Collin Hart. Dylan Lonergan (1-for-2, home run, two runs), Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, double) and Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3) were the Broncos’ top hitters.
Hebron splits
DACULA — Hebron Christian lost 7-4 to West Laurens in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader, but rebounded for a 6-1 win over West Laurens in the nightcap.
Bennett Waters and Sam Mitchell had two hits each in Game 1, and Mitchell had two RBIs. Tyler Jay Sciavicco also had an RBI.
In Game 2, Parker Marlatt struck out nine and allowed six hits in five innings to earn the win. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate. Garrison Mitchell (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Nate Coker (1-for-3, RBI) were other contributors in the nightcap.
The Lions are 2-2 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan third in Blue Devil Shootout
ELBERTON — Wesleyan was third in Saturday’s Blue Devil Shootout at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Club.
The two-man teams of Alex Holcomb and Judd Stewart, as well as Andy Scott and Brody Howard, each shot 71. The Wolves finished at 214, just five strokes off Richmond Academy’s winning total.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan third in Heart of Georgia Invitational
COCHRAN — Wesleyan placed third out of 12 teams in its first tournament of the season, the Heart of Georgia Invitational, on Saturday at Uchee Trail Golf Club.
Connor Carroll had a team-best 21 points in the modified Stableford format, and Elizabeth Hodges was close behind with 19.
