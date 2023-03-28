ATLANTA — Mountain View outlasted Midtown for a 19-14 victory in girls lacrosse on Monday.
Julysa Hyde (six draw controls, four goals, one forced turnover, three groundballs), Amina Plummer (four goals, one assist), Phoenix Nguyen (three goals), Sophia Nunez (three goals) and Connelly Christman (three goals) led the Bears’ offense. Alex Herman anchored the defense, and Georgia Myers had three groundballs and one forced turnover.
Mountain View is 7-4 on the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 11, Chamblee 6
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Chamblee 11-6 on Monday, improving to 12-0 on the season.
GAC 19, Lanier 5
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 19-5 win over Lanier on Monday.
Hannah Mixon (three goals, four assists, one groundball), Kaitlin Griffin (two goals, four assists, one groundball, one caused turnover), Tory Seaton (five goals, five draw controls, two groundballs, one caused turnover), Cydney Merrick (one goal, six draw controls, three groundballs, one caused turnover) and Luca Read (one goal) made an impact, as did the defense of Alyssa Cummings (one goal, one draw control), Mallory Wallis (one groundball) and goalie Lizbeth Salon (three saves).
BOYS LACROSSE
Sprayberry 10, Seckinger 4
MARIETTA — Seckinger lost 10-4 to Sprayberry on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan seventh at AAC
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan finished seventh in the Atlanta Athletic Club High School Invitational on Monday.
Alex Holcomb shot 74 on the Highlands Course, and teammates Beau Jackson and Andy Scott each shot 75. The Wolves’ team score was 8-over-par 224.
