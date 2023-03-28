Bear1.jpg

ATLANTA — Mountain View outlasted Midtown for a 19-14 victory in girls lacrosse on Monday.

Julysa Hyde (six draw controls, four goals, one forced turnover, three groundballs), Amina Plummer (four goals, one assist), Phoenix Nguyen (three goals), Sophia Nunez (three goals) and Connelly Christman (three goals) led the Bears’ offense. Alex Herman anchored the defense, and Georgia Myers had three groundballs and one forced turnover.

