LAWRENCEVILLE — Connor Barlan had six goals and three assists, and Kyle Hennelly scored five times Thursday in the Mountain View boys lacrosse team’s 14-4 victory over Dacula.
Brad Muehlberger (one goal, two assists), Ben McKinney (one goal), Jackson Gurewitz (one goal) and Michael Bowbliss (one assist) also contributed offensively.
Nick Roberson led the defense with six groundballs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 5, Lanier 3
SUGAR HILL — Brookwood edged Lanier 5-3 on Thursday.
The Broncos (5-9, 2-2) got two goals each from Erik Fornek and Mason Saunders, and one goal from Joshua Castillo. Caleb Harris and Landon Lofters had an assist each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 20, Dacula 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Twelve players scored Thursday in Mountain View’s 20-0 win over Dacula.
The Bears (9-6, 4-1) were led by four goals from Mina Muirhead and two goals each from Anna Ramsden and Mallory Myers. Lindsey Bowbliss, Caylor Christman, Vanessa Rodriguez, Talia Brown and Sarah Castor had a goal each.
Mountain View goalie Pilar Pendleton made three saves in the shutout.
Brookwood 25, Lanier 1
SUGAR HILL — Triniti Cassidy had 11 goals Thursday in Brookwood’s 25-1 win over Lanier.
Alexis Scoggins (three goals, one assist, 22 draw controls), Ella Fornek (three goals, one assist), Leah Brown (two goals, three assists), Madison Catoggio (two goals, six assists), Zoe Calendine (two goals) and Damilola Kasumu (two goals) led a high-scoring Brookwood attack.
The Broncos’ stifling defense had a big night and goalie Aja Thomas saved three shots.
Lassiter 14, Mill Creek 13
MARIETTA — Mill Creek lost a heartbreaker 14-13 at Lassiter on Thursday.
The Hawks (12-4) were led by Lexi Tinker (four goals, two assists), Alyssa Lewis (three goals, one assist), Lauren Dobbs (three goals, six draw controls), Anne Friese (three goals, three draw controls), Morgan Vasseur (nine draw controls) and goalie Amelia King (seven saves).
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Mountain View
MONROE — Archer shot 169 at The Providence Club, defeating Mountain View by 15 strokes on Thursday.
