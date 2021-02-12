SHARPSBURG — Mountain View's boys soccer team went on the road for a 2-1 win over East Coweta on Friday.
Diego Martinez and Juan Atehortua scored a goal each for the Bears, who improved to 2-1 on the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grayson 13, Collins Hill 8
LOGANVILLE — Grayson improved to 3-0 with a 13-8 victory over Collins Hill on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.