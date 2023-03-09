NORCROSS — Mountain View’s boys lacrosse team posted a 14-3 victory over Norcross on Wednesday.
The Bears (6-0) were led offensively by Connor Barlan’s five goals and two assists, and Bradley Muehlberger’s four goals and two assists.
Payton Westcott (two goals), Ryder Rodgers (one goal, one assist), Owen Miller (one goal, one assist), Leo Rios (one goal), Kyren Fields (two assists) and Reese Rainey (one assist) also contributed in the attack. Rios also had a dominant performance on faceoffs.
Mountain View goalie Anderson Kesinger made eight saves behind a stout defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 18, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Mountain View coasted past Norcross for an 18-0 victory Wednesday.
The Bears (5-3) were led by Amina Plummer (three goals, three forced turnovers, six groundballs), Phoenix Nguyen (four goals, two forced turnovers, two groundballs) and Victoria Braziunas (one goal, two assists, four forced turnovers, four groundballs, two draw controls).
Wesleyan 20, Oconee 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan routed Oconee County 20-1 on Wednesday.
The Wolves were led by Avery Adkin (seven goals), Avery Tucker (five goals, one caused turnover), Eva Garabadian (three goals, two assists, three caused turnovers), Lily Surber (three goals, one assist), Hannah Brewster (one goal), M.J. Reinhard (one goal, one caused turnover), Audrey Pursell (three caused turnovers), Morgan Akin (three caused turnovers) and Riley Cavanaugh (one caused turnover).
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Central 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rolled to a 5-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA play Wednesday.
David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin (by default) earned singles points for the Hawks. Trey McCall and Matthew Karaulic picked up a point at No. 1 doubles, as did Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham at No. 2 doubles (by default).
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Central 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek cruised past Central Gwinnett 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller won singles matches. The doubles points came from Dekota Miller and Brooklyn Colavito at No. 1, and Clara Day and Alyssa Young at No. 2.
GIRLS GOLF
Mill Creek tops Winder-Barrow
DACULA — Mill Creek defeated Winder-Barrow in a Wednesday match at Hamilton Mill.
Olivia Watson led the Hawks with a 45.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 10-12
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.