MADISON — The Mountain View boys cross country team won Wednesday’s Morgan County Home Meet by placing five runners in the top 14.

Josiah Cleveland led the Bears with a fourth-place finish in 18 minutes, 54.39 seconds, and teammate Gabriel Pattacini was fifth in 19:08.12. Mountain View’s Christopher Umukodo placed seventh in 19:50.32, and he was followed by Travis Ignash (10th, 19:56.92) and Jack Pickens (14th, 20:18.69).

