MADISON — The Mountain View boys cross country team won Wednesday’s Morgan County Home Meet by placing five runners in the top 14.
Josiah Cleveland led the Bears with a fourth-place finish in 18 minutes, 54.39 seconds, and teammate Gabriel Pattacini was fifth in 19:08.12. Mountain View’s Christopher Umukodo placed seventh in 19:50.32, and he was followed by Travis Ignash (10th, 19:56.92) and Jack Pickens (14th, 20:18.69).
The Mountain View girls were third behind three runners in the top 17 — Mackenzie Jennings (11th, 25:03.27), Addison Powell (26:05.78) and Juliet Leatherbarrow (26:22.53).
SOFTBALL
South Forsyth 11, Collins Hill 6
CUMMING — Despite an 11-hit effort, Collins Hill lost 11-6 at South Forsyth on Wednesday.
Mi’Shon King, Sydney Kolacki and Peyton Powers had two hits each for the Eagles (5-3). Kolacki and Kaitlyn Hale shared the Collins Hill pitching duties.
South Gwinnett 20, Discovery 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — South Gwinnett defeated Discovery 20-2 Wednesday.
Taylor Platenburg had an RBI and Rachelle Romero had a line drive hit for Discovery, while Incia Martinez struck out two batters looking and Kaisthy Polycarpe made two nice catches in center field.
Centennial 10, Norcross 2
ROSWELL — Norcross fell 10-2 at Centennial on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan split its volleyball matches Wednesday night with Pace Academy and Woodward Academy.
The Wolves defeated Woodward 16-25, 25-21, 15-12, while Pace topped Wesleyan 14-25, 25-12, 15-4.
Nadia Desbordes (15 kills), Kelsey Sykes (13 kills) and Savannah Johnson (11 kills) stood out for Wesleyan (6-6).
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Click for more.
