LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off squeeze bunt for a 4-3 victory over Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Malachi Jeffries started the seventh-inning rally with a leadoff walk and he advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jackson Smith. T.J. Murcia’s infield single then moved Jeffries to third base, setting up Sebastian Hernandez’s bunt toward first base that brought home Jeffries for the game-winner.
The Bears (10-9, 4-3) got two hits from Murcia, a double, a run and an RBI from Tyshon Patty, a hit and an RBI from Jin Kasuya and a hit and a run from Landen Fernandez.
Ryan Heishman pitched 6 1/3 innings for Mountain View, scattering six hits and allowing three unearned runs. He struck out five. Max Hobgood pitched the final 2/3 of an inning with a strikeout for the win.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 17, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood broke out of an offensive slump and broke an eight-game losing streak Monday with a 17-0 win over rival South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Broncos had scored only nine runs total during their eight-game streak.
The big day at the plate made a winner out of Jackson Barberi, who struck out nine in four scoreless, hitless innings.
Brookwood (4-15, 1-3) was led at the plate by Trey Clark (2-for-3, three RBIs), Jonathan Jaime (2-for-3, RBI), Cody Fuller (2-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Alex Wright (2-for-3, double, two RBIs).
North Gwinnett 12, Collins Hill 9
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett outlasted Collins Hill 12-9 Monday, improving to 14-6 overall and 4-3 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Gavin Zoeller went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam home run for the Bulldogs, while Edwin Bowman (2-for-4, RBI), Tyler Bak (2-for-4, double, RBI), Tyler Hower (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Cameron Collins (1-for-4, two RBIs) also had big games.
Grayson 5, Newton 1
COVINGTON — Stephen Slezak struck out 10 in five innings Monday as Grayson downed Newton 5-1 in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Rams (12-7, 5-2) were led at the plate by Kevin McConaghy (2-for-3, two runs) and Kameron Byrd (1-for-4, three-run double).
Archer 15, Meadowcreek 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Meadowcreek 15-0 Monday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Nathan Beckman struck out seven and walked one in three scoreless, hitless innings for the win.
The Tigers’ top hitters were Jake Bridges (2-for-2, two RBIs, three runs, walk), Sims Godwin (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs) and Elijah Magyar (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs).
Buford 13, Central Gwinnett 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford rolled past Central Gwinnett 13-1 in 8-AAAAAA on Monday.
Jackson Gaspard started for the Wolves, and struck out 10. Tyler Sisson and Harrison Cleveland struck out two each in good relief outings.
Brant Baughcum and Carson King had multiple hits, while Baughcum (three RBIs), King (three RBIs), Dylan Lesko (two RBIs), Parker Walsh (one RBI), Sam Humphrey (one RBI) and Andrew McMurray (one RBI) all drove in runs.
GAC sweeps
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian coasted to 16-0 and 23-0 wins over Cedar Grove on Monday in Region 5-AAA play.
In Game 1, Sawyer Crum struck out nine and allowed one hit in three innings for the win. Rhett Wells (2-for-2, triple, two RBIs) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-1, triple, three runs, RBI) led the offense.
Graham Stogner was the winning pitcher in Game 2, striking out six and allowing no hits in three innings. Wells went 1-for-1 with a triple and three RBIs in the nightcap, and Trey Woolley was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Wesleyan 11, North Springs 3
SANDY SPRINGS — Wesleyan broke up a close game with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh Monday for an 11-3 win over North Springs.
Lucas Schelhammer pitched three innings of scoreless relief with seven strikeouts to help the Wolves hold onto a 4-3 lead, while Cooper Blauser struck out the side in a scoreless seventh inning.
Druw Jones and Grayson McCollum each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolves, while Bryce Hubbard drove in three runs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Oconee 17, Collins Hill 7
BOGART — Collins Hill fell 17-7 at North Oconee on Monday.
The Eagles got three goals each from Jadyn Hairston and Lawna Henry, and a single goal from Amina Wade, who also stepped in to win four draw controls.
Northview 18, Wesleyan 13
JOHNS CREEK — Northview handed Wesleyan its first loss of the season Monday, 18-13.
The Wolves are now 9-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Hebron 3, Wesleyan 2
DACULA — Porter Josephson and Chris Spangler won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, in Hebron Christian’s 3-2 victory over Wesleyan on Monday.
The Lions’ other point came from Jonah Hughes and Will Bogdan at No. 2 doubles.
Wesleyan’s winners were Connor Hewitson at No. 1 singles, and Jay Arora and John Perrins at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 5, Hebron 0
DACULA — Sophie Gibbs, Lauren Tucker and Livi Stolle swept the singles matches Monday as Wesleyan defeated Hebron Christian 5-0.
The doubles winners for Wesleyan were Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram at No. 1, and Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 2.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan takes seventh
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan tied for seventh Monday in the prestigious Atlanta Athletic Club High School Invitational with a team score of 242 on the Highlands Course.
Andy Scott’s 76 in windy conditions led the Wolves, while Alex Holcomb and Beau Jackson each shot 83.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan wins tourney
SNELLVILLE — Wesleyan won the 10-team Brookwood Invitational at the Country Club of Gwinnett on Monday. The Wolves shot 69 in the four-person scramble format.
