LILBURN — Morgan Wiles and Brad Ihm combined for eight RBIs Friday in Hebron Christian’s 22-9 victory over Providence Christian in Region 5-A Private baseball.
Wiles finished 4-for-5 and Ihm went 3-for-4, while Nate Coker was 3-for-3 with three runs. Luke Starling, Parker Marlatt and Gavin Hall each went 2-for-4 in the win, and Tyler Jay Sciavicco drove in three runs.
Sam Mitchell, Sciavicco, Jackson Borden, Ryan Bruce and Joe Sexton had a hit each as the Lions improved to 13-8 overall and 7-1 in the region.
Providence was led offensively by Karmelo Crumpton (3-for-3, sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases, two runs), Brady Williams (2-for-3, double, walk, two runs, two RBIs), Bryan Chesnut (1-for-3, three RBIs, run, stolen base) and JohnMark Compton (1-for-3, double, RBI).
BASEBALL
Grayson 4, Dacula 3
LOGANVILLE — Grayson surged ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 4-3 win over Dacula on Friday.
Jeramie Favors drove in two runs in the sixth with a pinch-hit single that tied the score 3-3. Caden High then drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to score Blair Barnes.
Gavin Chambers pitched six innings for the win, striking out six. Ryan Mahoney pitched 2/3 of an inning for the save, striking out both hitters he faced.
Wyatt Williams went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run for the Rams.
North Gwinnett 5, South Forsyth 4
SUWANEE — Erik Parker drove in the game-winning run with a walkoff hit Friday as North Gwinnett edged South Forsyth 5-4.
Tyler Hower (6-1) pitched an inning without allowing an earned run for the win. He struck out two and gave up a hit.
Mack Cromer (1-for-1, two RBIs, two sacrifice flies), Josh Close (2-for-3, RBI) and Eli Pitts (1-for-3, double) led the North hitters.
Norcross 3, Centennial 2
NORCROSS — Charlie Smith’s walk-off double lifted Norcross to a 3-2 victory over Centennial on Friday.
Sam Choate and Jackson Kelly pitched the Blue Devils to the win, combining for nine strikeouts and only one walk. Dorian Foster led Norcross with two hits.
Mill Creek 6, Archer 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sahil Patel had three hits and three RBIs Friday in Mill Creek’s 6-3 win at Archer.
Daniel Pierce also had three hits and an RBI in the win.
Hunter Pirkle was the winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out seven and also had an RBI at the plate. Joe Martin pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three.
Archer 7, Peachtree Ridge 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer topped Peachtree Ridge 7-5 on Friday.
Nathan Beckman (3 2/3 innings, six hits, two strikeouts, two walks, four runs, one earned) and Ben Streuber (3 1/3 innings, two hits, three strikeouts, one earned run) split the pitching duties for Archer. Streuber earned the win.
Sims Godwin (2-for-3, three runs, RBI), Elijah Magyar (2-for-4, run, RBI) and David Falloon (2-for-3, two RBIs, run) led the Tigers’ hitters.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 22, Pace Academy 11
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan celebrated Senior Night with a 22-11 win over Pace Academy on Friday.
Nine different Wolves scored goals and the senior-led defense played well, as did goalie Lilly Nydam.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Innocents’ 1, Wesleyan 0
ATLANTA — No. 2 ranked Holy Innocents’ scored in the final minute of regulation for a 1-0 win over No. 3-ranked Wesleyan on Friday in a match that decided the Region 5-A Private champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.