HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s volleyball team defeated recently crowned Gwinnett County champion North Gwinnett on Tuesday, taking over first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
The Hawks posted a 25-19, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-8 victory that ended North’s eight-match winning streak. Mill Creek is now 18-9 overall and 4-0 in the region.
North falls to 21-6 overall and 3-1 in the region.
VOLLEYBALL
Parkview defeats Grayson
LOGANVILLE — Parkview won a five-set match at Grayson on Tuesday, and took over sole possession of first place in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
The Panthers (24-13, 3-0 region) won 28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 28-26, 15-12. Grayson, now in second place, is 18-14 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Parkview was led by Meg Youngblood (25 digs), Abby Schirm (25 digs, 24 kills), Sarah Ramsey (27 assists), Jordan Godfree (22 assists, 11 digs, 11 kills) and Mia Mattson (seven aces, 11 kills).
Norcross tops Berkmar
NORCROSS — Norcross swept to a 25-3, 25-14, 25-7 victory over Berkmar on Tuesday, and added to its lead in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
The Blue Devils (17-9, 5-0) were led by Claire Catterton (12 kills), Anna Amason (seven kills), Isabella Casagrande (six assists, five aces) and Maya Ballerstedt (six kills).
Brookwood wins over South
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated South Gwinnett 3-0 in a 4-AAAAAAA match.
The Broncos’ top performers were Abby DeLoach (six kills, nine digs, two aces), Lauryn Latimore (six kills) and Kate Phelan (eight assists).
Dacula sweeps Shiloh, Winder-Barrow
DACULA — Dacula posted a 25-6, 25-8 win over Shiloh, and defeated Winder-Barrow 21-25, 25-18, 15-8 on Tuesday.
With the victories, the Falcons (25-13, 4-2) secured the No. 2 seed in 8-AAAAAA behind Buford.
Dacula was led by Abby Askue (seven aces, four digs), Anna Beth Stoke (three aces, 12 kills, 25 assists, one block, three digs), Arissa Shepherd (four aces, 18 kills, 10 digs), Kaya Gusaeff (two aces, 12 digs) and Abby White (one kill, four blocks).
Providence hosts two
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost matches Tuesday to Mount Vernon (25-16, 25-17) and Galloway (25-19, 25-23).
Leaders for the Storm (19-21) were Callie Chapman (eight digs, 35 assists) and Maisy Hufford (16 kills).
SOFTBALL
Wesleyan 6, Prince Avenue Christian 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated visiting Prince Avenue Christian 6-3 on Tuesday.
The Wolves were led offensively by Ryley Kutter (2-for-3, solo home run), Gracie Taylor (2-for-4, double), Reece Holbrook (RBI single), Christina McCoy (two RBIs, single), Riley Keller (2-for-3), Marjee Williams (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Elizabeth Bertram (RBI single).
Jessica Nolan struck out three and earned the pitching victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.