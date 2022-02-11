urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Mill Creek tennis teams sweep Flowery Branch From Staff Reports Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOSCHTON — A doubles sweep helped Mill Creek’s girls tennis team to a 4-1 victory over Flowery Branch on Thursday.The Hawks’ Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Day and Gabby Dejan won at No. 2 doubles. Maddie Yang won at No. 2 singles and Emily Miller won at No. 3 singles.GIRLS TENNIS Brookwood 4, Loganville 1LOGANVILLE — Matea Andelic and Isabel Sanchez won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles Thursday in Brookwood’s 4-1 win over Loganville.The Broncos swept the doubles points with Jenna Herren and Jaala Screws at No. 1 and Kyla Wallace and Kristian Patterson at No. 2.Providence 5, Loganville Christian 0LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian blanked Loganville Christian 5-0 on Thursday.Sydney Hrehor, Shina Pendleton and Nicole Wieczynski swept the singles points. MacKenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham won at No. 1 doubles, and Lily Hinson and Natalie Solano won at No. 2 doubles.BOYS TENNISMill Creek 5, Flowery Branch 0HOSCHTON — David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Grant Zari won in singles Thursday as Mill Creek beat Flowery Branch 5-0. The Hawks got a doubles sweep from Brendan Brannock and Chris Jin at No. 1, and Matthew Karaulic and Ryan Liebrecht at No. 2.Providence 4, Loganville Christian 1LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian swept the doubles matches in a 4-1 win over Loganville Christian on Thursday.David Bartkowiak and Andrew Cuttino earned the No. 1 doubles points, and the No. 2 doubles victory came from Peter Lyu and Andrew Jarrett.Max Zhang and Kenneth Rice picked up singles victories at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.BOYS SOCCERPacelli 4, Providence 3 (OT)LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 4-3 in overtime to Pacelli on Thursday.GIRLS SOCCERPacelli 10, Providence 0LILBURN — Pacelli defeated Providence Christian 10-0 on Thursday. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 11-13 Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 