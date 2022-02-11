Mill_Creek_logo

HOSCHTON — A doubles sweep helped Mill Creek’s girls tennis team to a 4-1 victory over Flowery Branch on Thursday.

The Hawks’ Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Day and Gabby Dejan won at No. 2 doubles. Maddie Yang won at No. 2 singles and Emily Miller won at No. 3 singles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brookwood 4, Loganville 1

LOGANVILLE — Matea Andelic and Isabel Sanchez won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles Thursday in Brookwood’s 4-1 win over Loganville.

The Broncos swept the doubles points with Jenna Herren and Jaala Screws at No. 1 and Kyla Wallace and Kristian Patterson at No. 2.

Providence 5, Loganville Christian 0

LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian blanked Loganville Christian 5-0 on Thursday.

Sydney Hrehor, Shina Pendleton and Nicole Wieczynski swept the singles points. MacKenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham won at No. 1 doubles, and Lily Hinson and Natalie Solano won at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS TENNIS

Mill Creek 5, Flowery Branch 0

HOSCHTON — David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Grant Zari won in singles Thursday as Mill Creek beat Flowery Branch 5-0.

The Hawks got a doubles sweep from Brendan Brannock and Chris Jin at No. 1, and Matthew Karaulic and Ryan Liebrecht at No. 2.

Providence 4, Loganville Christian 1

LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian swept the doubles matches in a 4-1 win over Loganville Christian on Thursday.

David Bartkowiak and Andrew Cuttino earned the No. 1 doubles points, and the No. 2 doubles victory came from Peter Lyu and Andrew Jarrett.

Max Zhang and Kenneth Rice picked up singles victories at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

Pacelli 4, Providence 3 (OT)

LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 4-3 in overtime to Pacelli on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pacelli 10, Providence 0

LILBURN — Pacelli defeated Providence Christian 10-0 on Thursday.

