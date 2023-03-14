HOSCHTON — Mill Creek pulled out a 3-2 win over Buford in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys tennis on Tuesday.
Colby Hayes (No. 2 singles) and Chris Jin (No. 3 singles) picked up points for the Hawks, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, Buford 1
HOSCHTON — A singles sweep helped Mill Creek past Buford 4-1 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller earned the singles points, while the Hawks also got a win at No. 2 doubles from the team of Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 14, Denmark 7
BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 14-7 victory over Denmark.
The Wolves (7-2, 4-0 area) got points from Evan Leonardo (three goals, three assists), Korbin Clack (three goals, one assist, five groundballs), Kamden Clack (three goals), Fritz Whalen (two goals), Noah Steinbrecher (two goals), Nash Perry (one goal, one assist) and Matthew Scruggs (one assist).
Jordan Castro and Jameson Hynds had six groundballs each, and Josh Williams was 15-for-19 on faceoffs. Goalie Matthew Canavan made six saves, and Dex Brewster also played well on Senior Night.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Shiloh
LOGANVILLE — Grayson posted a victory over Shiloh at Cedar Lake on Tuesday. The Rams’ Whitley Carraway was the low medalist.
