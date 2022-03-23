LILBURN — Mill Creek routed Parkview 19-4 Tuesday, improving to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Alyssa Lewis (three goals, three assists), Lauren Dobbs (two goals, two assists, five draw controls, one caused turnover), Lexi Tinker (three goals, one assist), Anne Friese (one goal, one assist, three draw controls), Katheryn Wilson (two goals, one caused turnover), Bella Hoge (two goals), Avery Finley (two goals, one caused turnover), Aislinn Pendergast (one goal, three draw controls, one caused turnover), Elligrace Mitchell (one goal, two draw controls, one caused turnover), Morgan Vasseur (one goal, one draw control) and Kendall Wilson (one goal, two caused turnovers) stood out for the Hawks.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Dacula 13, Norcross 3
NORCROSS — Dacula won its third straight game Tuesday, defeating Norcross 13-3.
Maggie Heiderscheit and Brenna Gilbert scored three goals each for the Falcons.
BOYS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 11, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Collins Hill defeated Brookwood 11-5 on Tuesday.
Brookwood (2-6, 0-1) got two goals each from Mack Trentini and Erik Fornek and one goal from Mason Saunders.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford topped Central Gwinnett 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
Berkley Clark, Hannah Davidson and Abigail Foretic won in singles, while the doubles points came from Anna Cate Smith and Delaney Richards, and Ella Place and Millie Patel.
The Wolves are 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the region.
GAC 3, Lovett 2
NORCROSS — Ally Turnbough and Emily Edwards won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, to help Greater Atlanta Christian to a 3-2 win over Lovett on Tuesday.
Caroline Marschalk and Isabella Selcis added a win at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford coasted past Central Gwinnett 5-0 in an 8-AAAAAA match Tuesday.
Miller Troutt, Matthew Maurer and Nic Keller won in singles for the Wolves (15-3, 6-0).
Grayson Gilbert and Luke Clark won in doubles, as did the team of Dillon Dombroski and Owen Sampers.
Dacula 3, Lanier 2
DACULA — A doubles sweep helped Dacula to a 3-2 win over Lanier on Tuesday.
Lougen Mobley and Vincent Nguyen won at No. 1 doubles, and David Yount and Jason Kirkland took the No. 2 doubles point. The Falcons’ lone singles win came from Mims Mobley at No. 3 singles.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson beats Parkview
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 154 Tuesday for a nine-stroke win over Parkview at Cedar Lake.
Megan Dagenhart, Emma Davis and Whitley Carraway were the Rams’ low scorers. Dagenhart shot 48 for low medalist honors.
Wesleyan wins over Westminster
AUSTELL — Wesleyan defeated Westminster by 13 strokes Tuesday in a match at Dogwood Golf Club.
Connor Carroll led the Wolves with a 44.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron tops George Walton
DACULA — Hebron Christian’s round of 160 at Hamilton Mill on Tuesday was good for a four-shot win over George Walton.
Peter Lee had the Lions’ low round with a 36.
