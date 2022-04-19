MDSC_0390.JPG
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek's girls lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 17-0 win over Dacula.

Seniors Lauren Dobbs, Aislinn Pendergast, Madie Houser, Anne Friese, Itali David, Katie Roper and Amanda Moon had a goal each in the victory.

Lexi Tinker, Kendall Wilson, Katheryn Wilson, Katie Patria, Bella Hoge, Alyssa Lewis, Elligrace Mitchell, Morgan Vasseur, Avery Finley and Olivia Dean also had a goal each for the Hawks.

The Hawks (14-4) clinched the program’s ninth region championship, finishing the season with a 6-0 mark in Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wesleyan 14, Whitefield 3

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan topped Whitefield 14-3 on Tuesday.

Douglas Cavin had a goal, two groundballs and two takeaways from his long stick midfielder position in the win.

BOYS TENNIS

Buford 4, Lassiter 1

BUFORD — Leyton Grothe’s singles win in straight sets clinched Buford’s 4-1 win over Lassiter in Tuesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

Dean Kingsley and James Troutt also won in singles, and the Wolves (18-3) got a doubles victory from Matthew Maurer and Luke Clark.

Buford will face Statesboro in the second round.

GIRLS TENNIS

Buford 3, Wheeler 2

BUFORD — Taylor Aycock won a marathon No. 1 singles match — three sets and three and a half hours — to clinch Buford’s 3-2 victory over Wheeler in the Class AAAAAA first round.

Berkeley Clark (No. 2 singles) and the doubles pair of Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards also earned points in the win.

The Wolves (18-3) will play Effingham County in the second round.

BOYS GOLF

Hebron posts win

DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 156 at Hamilton Mill Golf Club on Tuesday for a 39-stroke win over Providence Christian.

Jacob Fortner shot 35 to lead the Lions.

