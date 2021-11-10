HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls flag football team posted victories over Dacula and Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Hawks defeated Dacula 55-6 with a big night from Delilyah Pelham, who had two punt return touchdowns and two rushing TDs. Olivia Shaw threw two TD passes, Anne Friese had two TD catches, Reignah Mulkin had a punt return TD, Jazzy Sanchez had an interception and Kate Lewis added a sack and a rushing TD.
Mill Creek posted a 19-6 victory over Mountain View, and Pelham had another big game with a TD run, a punt return TD and an interception. Kendall Wilson (receiving TD), Shaw (TD pass), Mulkin (two interceptions) and Adrianna Pelham (sack) also contributed in that win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill Christian 48, Fideles Christian 34
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to a 48-34 victory over Fideles Christian on Tuesday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Faith Wasden had 34 points, five steals, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists to lead the win. She had 16 of her team’s 18 points in a decisive third quarter.
Elly Grace Wasden (five points, nine rebounds, three steals, four blocks), Savannah Smith (four points, three steals), Lauren Clark (three points, four rebounds) and Claire Ferron (two points, six rebounds, three steals) also contributed in the win.
