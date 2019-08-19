LAWRENCEVILLE — Maya Watson had a dominant pitching outing, while Lauren Buchanan, Megan Gibbs and Lauren Brister led big day at the plate as Parkview’s softball team scored an 8-0 win over Mountain View in five innings following an hour and fifteen-minute lightning delay Monday at Mountain View.
Watson (3-2) held the Bears to just three hits to get the complete-game shutout for the Panthers (4-3).
She got plenty of offensive support from Buchanan, Gibbs and Brister, all of whom finished the night 2-for-3. The big blows on the night came from Buchanan, who belted a grand slam in the first, and Buchanan, who added a three-run home run an inning later.
SOFTBALL
GAC 8, North Hall 0
GAINESVILLE — Faith Vento had a big day in the circle and at the plate as Greater Atlanta Christian rolled past North Hall 8-0 in Region 7-AAA play Monday at North Hall.
Vento got the pitching win and went 2-for-2 at the plate, while Sydney Deardorff (1-for-3) and Tatum Lowe (2-for-3) each drove in three runs as the Spartans improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in region.