BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday.
Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
Seckinger also played error-free defense and stole four bases as a team.
SOFTBALL
Buford 10, Elbert County 1
BUFORD — Mackenzie Pickens was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and four RBIs Monday in Buford’s 10-1 win over Elbert County.
Teammate Caroline Stanton was 2-for-3 with a double and a run, Adriana Martinez was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and Emma Castorri went 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
Emma Grace Williams (3-0) was the winning pitcher.
Buford is 8-0 on the season.
Parkview 5, Newton 2
COVINGTON — Parkview defeated Newton 5-2 on Monday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Cedar Shoals 18, Discovery 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery lost 18-6 to Cedar Shoals on Monday.
The Titans (1-8) got hits from the first six batters in the lineup and RBIs from Rachelle Romero and Angelica Cortina. Pitcher Incia Martinez struck out three batters — two looking.
VOLLEYBALL
Buford tops Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford opened 8-AAAAAAA play Monday with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 win at Mountain View.
Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills), Polly Cummings (26 assists) and Dylan Cummings (11 digs) led the Wolves (13-1).
