MONROE — Layton Glisson scored a school-record seven goals and Cambry Holland tallied six assists Thursday in Hebron Christian’s 10-0 win at George Walton in girls soccer.
Emma Martin (one goal, two assists), Sofia Bombaloff (one goal, one assist) and Haley Brown (one goal) also factored into the attack, while Keira Oliver posted the shutout at goalkeeper.
BOYS SOCCER
George Walton 3, Hebron 2
MONROE — Down 3-1 at the half, Hebron Christian got one goal back but came up short in a 3-2 loss Thursday at George Walton.
Josiah Boot had the second-half goal for the Lions.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lambert 4, North Gwinnett 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett fell 4-1 to 2019 state champion Lambert on Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ lone point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Cate Gemmell and Riley Priest.
Dacula 4, Mountain View 1
DACULA — Dacula swept the doubles points Thursday in a 4-1 win over Mountain View.
The Falcons (1-2) got a victory at No. 1 doubles from Ashley Johnson and Erika Knightly, and a win at No. 2 doubles from Nikaela Parker and Chisom Ogbonna.
Dacula’s other two points came at the top two singles spots from Kayla Bui and Ella Xiong.
Buford 5, Mill Creek 0
BUFORD — Callie Perkins, Kylie McCammon and Tedra Ibegbulam won in singles Thursday at Buford blanked Mill Creek 5-0.
The Wolves also got wins at No. 1 doubles from Kennedy Deloach and Sophie Brewer, and No. 2 doubles from Taylor Ryczek and Izzy Brewer.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Lambert 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett edged traditional power Lambert 3-2 on Thursday.
Richard Zhou won at No. 2 singles and the Bulldogs swept the doubles points. The No. 1 team of Frank Zhou and Lucas Mruk won, as did the No. 2 team of Akhil Sodadasi and Tommy Johnston.
Buford 4, Mill Creek 1
BUFORD — Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer swept the singles points in Buford’s 4-1 win over Mill Creek on Thursday.
Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller earned a point for the Wolves at No. 1 doubles. Grant Zari and Brandon Song gave Mill Creek’s its only point at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marist 1, GAC 0
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian came up just short Thursday in a 1-0 loss at Marist.
