DACULA — Layton Glisson’s hat trick powered Hebron Christian to a 3-2 win over Cherokee Bluff on Tuesday.
Hebron, without key starts and with only one substitute, gave up two goals in the first 10 minutes, but rallied for the 3-2 lead by halftime. Keira Oliver assisted Glisson’s go-ahead goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 4, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross opened the season with a 4-0 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils’ goals were from Hayley Foster, Arden Scourtis, Claudia Gatti and Jenny Price. Teagan Crye earned the shutout at goalkeeper.
Buford 10, Apalachee 0
BUFORD — Victoria Bahr scored four goals Tuesday, and Buford opened the season with a 10-0 win over Apalachee.
Ella Attaway had two goals, while Carolyn Calzada, Alli Treadwell, Shea Owings and Kaitlyn White added a goal each for the Wolves.
Wesleyan 10, Cross Keys 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan rolled to a 10-0 win over Cross Keys in Tuesday’s season opener.
Cady Triplett led the attack with three goals and two assists, and Laurel Edge contributed two goals. Ashley Binney, Lilly Tapp, Lindsey Suits, Kaitlyn Bobo and Olivia Cardile added a goal each.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, Parkview 1
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Parkview 2-1 in Tuesday’s season opener.
Stephane Shongo and Juan Gallego-Garson had goals for the Lions, and Dennis Lee had an assist.
Parkview’s goal came from Diego Pereira on an assist from Bryan Salazar. Kendall Henry and Tyler Parnell split time at goalkeeper for the Panthers.
GAC 2, Blessed Trinity 2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian and Blessed Trinity battled to a 2-2 draw Tuesday.
Joshua Gonzalez and Damola Salami had goals for the Spartans.
Hebron 3, Cherokee Bluff 2
DACULA — Jack Luttrell scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 3-2 win over Cherokee Bluff.
The Lions’ other goals were by Cayden Boyt and Josiah Boot.
Cross Keys 3, Wesleyan 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan lost to Cross Keys 3-2 Tuesday in its season opener.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, Norcross 1
HOSCHTON — Andre Izadi, David Izadi and Travis Shields won in singles Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 4-1 victory over Norcross.
The Hawks also got a win at No. 2 doubles from Grant Zari and Branden Song.
North Gwinnett 5, Grayson 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett blanked Grayson 5-0 Tuesday behind singles wins from Matthew Sloan, Richard Zhou and Yianni Pothoulakis.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles points with Hayden Bailie and Connor Priest at No. 1, and Raja Srinivasan and Collin Ladina at No. 2.
St. Pius 4, Buford 1
ATLANTA — James Troutt won at No. 2 singles for the only point Tuesday in Buford’s 4-1 loss to St. Pius.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, St. Pius 1
ATLANTA — Buford swept the doubles points in a 4-1 victory over St. Pius on Tuesday.
Taylor Ryczek and Kennedy Deloach won at No. 1 doubles, and Marigrace Crossett and Sophie Brewer earned the No. 2 doubles point. The Wolves’ singles points came from Kylie McCammon at No. 2 and Izzy Brewer at No. 3.
