SANDY SPRINGS – Gavin Latham threw six shutout innings, while Luke Starling and Nate Coker led the way at the plate to help lift Hebron Christian past Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 4-2 in a Region 5-A game Saturday at Mt. Vernon.
Latham scattered five hits and struck out six over his six innings of work, while Starling went 3-for-4 and scored a run and Coker finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lions' (15-5, 3-2) offense.
Jackson Hackney also went 2-for-4, while Jaiden Stowers, Tyler Jay Sciavicco, Zach Kwiatkowski and Latham added a hit each.
BASEBALL
Holy Innocents' 3, Providence Christian 0
ATLANTA – Joe Shealy and Austin Kohler combined to limit Holy Innocents' to just four hits and one earned run and struck out three over six innings, but Providence Christian couldn't manage enough offense in falling 3-0 Saturday at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School.
Shealy, Kohler, Connor Jones and John Mark Compton had one hit apiece for the Storm (5-14, 2-3 in Region 5-A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.