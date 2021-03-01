SUGAR HILL — Michael Kass and Ethan Davis combined on a five-inning no-hitter Monday in Lanier’s 13-1 win over Central Gwinnett in the teams’ Region 8-AAAAAA baseball opener.
Kass pitched the first four innings and struck out 10 before Davis struck out the side in the fifth.
The Longhorns (3-7, 1-0) were led offensively by Andrew Walton and Sean Murphy. Walton was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Murphy went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Lanier also got contriibutions from Adrian Jimenez (1-for-2, double, walk, two runs), Andrew Smith (two walks, two runs), Chandler Hawkins (1-for-3, RBI double, run), Kass (1-for-1, two walks, run, RBI) and Joey Bellagamba (1-for-2, walk, run, three RBIs).
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 10, Duluth 2
DULUTH — Jack Demos and Greg Gonzalez had two hits each Monday in Collins Hill’s 10-2 win over Duluth.
Ryan Lomas pitched three innings and struck out five to earn the win. The Eagles are now 2-5 on the season.
Habersham Central 3, Dacula 2
DACULA — Despite a huge night from Dylan Noce, Dacula fell 3-2 to Habersham Central in nine innings Monday in its Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
Noce pitched eight innings and struck out 14, in addition to leading the offense with three hits.
Wesleyan 8, Redan 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan improved to 5-1 with an 8-3 win over Redan on Monday.
Jalen Fulwood (three innings), Quinn Moore (two innings) and Nate Kerpics (two innings) combined to strike out 16 batters and allowed just three hits.
The Wolves’ top hitters were Dominick Scalese (double, two RBIs), Druw Jones (home run), Luke Carroll (single, two RBIs), Jalen Fulwood (double), Carson Ballard (double) and James McCoy (triple).
BOYS LACROSSE
Centennial 11, Mill Creek 7
ROSWELL — Mill Creek fell 11-7 to Centennial on Monday.
Parker Emmett (two goals), Nick Kava (two goals), Westin Baker (two goals) and Ed Downey (one goal) scored for the Hawks.
Dacula 15, Archer 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula rolled to a 15-3 victory at Archer on Monday.
Matt Morgenroth (six goals, one assist), Alex Crabb (three goals, three assists), John Blair (three goals, three assists), Hunter Devalle (two goals) and Dylan D’Amoto (one goal) led the Falcons’ offense. Dallen Rawson and Jackson Sims split time at goalie for Dacula (3-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 16, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Mill Creek opened Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday with a 16-0 victory over Collins Hill, improving to 2-2 on the season.
