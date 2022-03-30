BUFORD — Korbin Clack’s goal off Evan Leonardo’s assist with four seconds left put Buford’s boys lacrosse team up for good in an important, 12-11 area win over Johns Creek.
The Wolves (11-2, 4-0) were led offensively by Leonardo (four goals, one assist), Zack Salo (three goals), Clack (one goal, two assists), Fritz Whalen (one goal, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (two assists), Noah Steinbrecher (one goal), Matthew Scruggs (one goal) and Nash Perry (one goal).
Clack went 6-for-6 on faceoffs and Josh Williams was 15-for-22.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 7, Dacula 5
DACULA — Brookwood got four goals and an assist from Erik Fornek in a 7-5 win over Dacula on Tuesday.
Mason Saunders had a goal and an assist for the Broncos (4-6, 1-1), while Joshua Castillo and Landon Lofters added a goal apiece.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 13, St. Pius 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View topped St. Pius 13-8 Tuesday, improving to 8-6 on the season.
Anna Ramsden (four goals) and Mina Muirhead (three goals, two assists) sparked the Bears’ offense, while Sophia Nunez (two goals, five draw controls) and Lindsey Bowbliss (two goals, three groundballs) stood out in the midfield. Raven Carter and Phoenix Nguyen scored a goal each, and goalie Pilar Pendleton made seven saves.
Brookwood 29, Dacula 0
DACULA — Ten players scored goals as Brookwood routed Dacula 29-0 for an area win Tuesday.
The Broncos were led by Triniti Cassidy (seven goals, three assists), Zoe Calendine (five goals, two assists), Ella Fornek (five goals, six draw controls), Madison Catoggio (three goals, three assists), Leah Brown (three goals, three assists), Damilola Kasumu (two goals), Alexis Scoggins (one goal, three assists, 10 draw controls), Izzie Rhodes (one goal, two assists), Allie Teal (one goal) and Hanna-Sophia Suarez (one goal, four draw controls).
Brookwood goalie Aja Thomas saved the only three shots she faced.
Buford 16, Parkview 12
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Parkview for a 16-12 victory Tuesday as eight different players scored and six different players had assists.
Kylee Kangas led the win with four goals, three draw controls and three groundballs, Megan Canavan had five goals and two assists and Jordyn Olivo had two goals, one assist, five draw controls and four groundballs.
The Wolves (4-7) also got three assists from Natalie Cunningham.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 3, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Buford downed Winder-Barrow 3-0 Tuesday to reach the 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals.
The Wolves (16-3) will face Habersham Central at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buford City Park in the championship match.
James Troutt’s singles win along with doubles wins from the teams of Brent Sherman-Miller Troutt and Grayson Gilbert-Nic Keller provided the three points.
Wesleyan 4, Holy Innocents’ 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan topped Holy Innocents’ 4-1 on Tuesday.
Grayson Balloon and Connor Hewitson won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The Wolves swept the doubles matches with Jay Arora and John Perrins winning at No. 1, and Aiden Abraham and Matthew Godfrey winning at No. 2.
Galloway 5, Providence 0
LILBURN — Galloway blanked Providence Christian 5-0 Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 3, Habersham Central 0
BUFORD — Buford advanced to the 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Habersham Central.
The Wolves (16-3) will face Lanier at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buford City Park in the championship match.
Kylie McCammon and Abigail Foretic won at No. 1 doubles and Anna Cate Smith and Millie Patel earned the No. 2 doubles point, and Berkley Clark won in singles for the 3-0 margin. Taylor Aycock and Hannah Davidson were both up a set in singles when the match was clinched.
Holy Innocents’ 3, Wesleyan 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Holy Innocents’ edged Wesleyan 3-2 Tuesday.
Wesleyan’s wins came from Livi Stolle at No. 3 singles and Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 2 doubles.
Galloway 4, Providence 1
LILBURN — Sydney Hrehor won at No. 1 singles, but that was the only Providence Christian point Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Galloway.
