LAWRENCEVILLE — Kenny Mallory pitched 6 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball, and Mountain View handed nationally ranked Parkview its second straight loss to open the season on Saturday.
The Bears posted a 3-1 victory as the Panthers fell to 0-2 — they also lost to Buford this week in the season opener.
Mallory, a Vanderbilt signee, gave up a single to left field with two outs in the seventh inning, then exited the game after striking out nine and walking three. Parkview had runners on first and second base in the seventh when Mountain View catcher D.J. Mungenast picked off the Panthers’ runner at first base for the third out.
Mungenast also had a two-out, two-strike double in the fourth inning to drive in two runs.
Mountain View (1-1) also got an RBI from Tyshon Patty, who had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Cooper Johnson and Ryan Westfall each had a hit and scored a run. Malachi Jeffries chipped in a single.
BASEBALL
Brookwood sweeps
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s baseball team stayed unbeaten with a pair of victories Saturday.
The Broncos (3-0) defeated Decatur 10-3, and beat Archer 6-2.
In the win over Decatur, Josh Sharp was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs, and Dylan Taylor was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Josh Sosa, Jack Spyke, Alec Colon and Charlie Boyce had a hit and an RBI each.
Carter Bailey got the victory over Decatur after a three-inning outing with five strikeouts and two earned runs. Stone Bonner also went three innings and didn’t allow a hit or a run. He struck our five. Ryan Owen got a scoreless, hitless inning on the mound with two strikeouts.
In the Archer win, Sosa was the winning pitcher after four innings with three strikeouts and two earned runs. Jonathan Jaime pitched three scorelss innings for the save. He allowed two hits and struck out five.
The Broncos’ offense against Archer was paced by Taylor (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Bailey (3-for-4, triple, two RBIs), Chase Sammon (1-for-2, double) and Jaime (1-for-3, RBI).
Collins Hill 15, Apalachee 5
WINDER — Collins Hill powered to a 15-5 win at Apalachee on Saturday.
The Eagles were led by Christian Sutton (3-for-4, two runs), Sam Horn (3-for-5, two RBIs), Colin Livingston (3-for-3, home run, double, four RBIs), Ben Neadow (two hits) and Xander Olivares (two hits, three RBIs).
North Oconee 6, Norcross 2
BOGART — Norcross fell 6-2 at North Oconee on Saturday.
Christian Harmon and Nick Lanning had an RBI each for the Blue Devils.
Dacula 6, Heritage 5
DACULA — Five Dacula pitchers combined to strike out six batters Saturday in a 6-5, walk-off win over Heritage.
The Falcons (2-1) were led by Jansen Adams (two hits, two RBIs) and Daniel Poole (two hits).
Hebron sweeps
DACULA — Hebron Christian topped Loganville Christian 15-2 in five innings Saturday, and completed a doubleheader sweep with a 2-1 victory over Pacelli.
Luke Starling (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Nate Alexander (2-for-3, two RBIs) led the Lions’ offense in the win over Loganville Christian. Will Snead was the winning pitcher, going four innings with six strikeouts. He allowed one earned run.
Brad Ihm scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the win over Pacelli. Parker Marlatt pitched five innings in that game, striking out three and allowing two hits. He was relieved by Zack Kwiatkowski, who earned the win with two innings on the mound. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one run.
Starling, Kwiatkowski and Jackson Hackney each went 1-for-3 in the nightcap.
Wesleyan splits DH
WINDER — Wesleyan split a doubleheader Saturday, falling 4-2 to Peachtree Ridge and defeating Lakeside-Evans 12-2.
In Game 1, James McCoy had two doubles and an RBI. Wesleyan pitchers Jalen Fulwood, Quinn Moore and Nate Kerpics combined to allow eight eights and four earned runs. The trio struck out five.
The Wolves (2-1) scored six runs in the first inning against Lakeside and finished with 12 hits. Druw Jones (4-for-5, two RBIs), Cooper Blauser (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, two walks) and Fulwood (2-for-4) led the offense in the nightcap.
Carson Bullard pitched three innings against Lakeside, striking out four. Lucas Schelhammer and Dominick Scalese finished the game with three shutout innings.
GYMNASTICS
Buford competes in quad meet
BUFORD — Competing with four of its six gymnasts, Buford was third in a quad meet Saturday with West Forsyth, South Forsyth and Forsyth Central.
The Wolves’ 103.15 points was just behind first-place West Forsyth (104.1) and second-place South Forsyth (103.95).
Buford’s Jewel Clarke (first on bars, 9.4), Lily Black (first on beam, 9.65) and Olivia Su (first on floor, 9.15, second on beam, 9.45) were the top performers.
TRACK AND FIELD
Parkview boys win invitational
LILBURN — Parkview’s boys team won its Parkview Invitational on Saturday while its girls team took second.
The boys’ convincing victory feature wins in the 400-meter relay (42.90 seconds) and the 3,200 relay (8:37.78), as well as three victories from Leon Christian 100 (11.04), 200 (22.44) and triple jump (41 feet, 2 3/4 inches).
Eric Pullum in the 400 (50.92) and Bryce Fleetwood in the high jump (6-0) also had first-place finishes.
Parkview’s girls team got a pair of wins from Carson Moore in the 100 hurdles (16.40) and triple jump (36-0), and a win from Jaimie Chen in the 800 (2:30.10).
