HOSCHTON — Josh Sosa pitched a gem Friday night and Brookwood’s baseball team defeated Mill Creek 1-0.
Sosa struck out seven in seven innings, walked one and allowed three hits. He also went 1-for-3 with a double and scored the game’s only run.
The Broncos (11-4) also got offensive contributions from Carter Bailey (2-for-2, double, RBI), Jonathan Jaime (2-for-2, double, walk) and Chris Harakas (1-for-2, walk).
BASEBALL
Parkview 13, Grayson 3
LILBURN — Parkview handed Grayson its first loss of the season Friday night, picking up a 13-1 win in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Grayson (10-1, 1-1) got a two-run home run from Bodie Eilertson, a hit from Cole Fink and an RBI from Justin Bogard.
North Gwinnett 7, Peachtree Ridge 6
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Peachtree Ridge 7-6 Friday, winning two of three this week in the teams’ 8-AAAAAAA series.
North’s Coulson Buchanan struck out five in two innings on the mound.
The Bulldogs’ offense was led by Gabe Hunt (2-for-4, two RBIs), Ashton Long (2-for-4), Tyler Hower (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Tyler Bak (two RBIs).
Mountain View 4, Collins Hill 3
SUWANEE — Kenny Mallory was the winning pitcher and drove in the winning run in the seventh inning Friday in a 4-3 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Mallory’s two-out RBI single in the seventh was the game-winner, bringing home Malachi Jeffries. Jeffries walked to open the inning, stole second base and moved to third on a fielder’s choice by T.J. Murcia.
Mallory struck out eight and allowed six hits in six innings to earn the win. Thomas Greeson pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts for the save.
The Bears (7-8, 1-1) were led offensively by Tyshon Patty (three hits, one run), Ryan Westfall (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Nick Hong (hit, RBI).
Norcross sweeps Meadowcreek
NORCROSS — Norcross cruised to 20-0 and 19-0 victories over Meadowcreek to open the 7-AAAAAAA schedule on Friday.
Nicholas Plithides and Justin O’Leary earned the pitching victories.
Discovery sweeps Berkmar
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery is 2-0 in 7-AAAAAAA after a doubleheader sweep of Berkmar on Friday.
The Titans rallied for an 8-7 win in the opener, then posted a 6-4 victory in Game 2.
Duluth splits with Dunwoody
DULUTH — Duluth won Game 1 6-5 over Dunwoody, but lost the nightcap 6-1 in a 7-AAAAAAA doubleheader Friday.
Aadil Desai was the winning pitcher in the opener, while Rocky Middleton threw two scoreless innings for the save. Jett Pimentel had a pair of doubles in Game 1.
Dacula 9, Shiloh 0
DACULA — Dale Towe struck out four in a complete game Friday, and Dacula defeated Shiloh 9-0 in 8-AAAAAA play.
Daniel Poole, Clay Holbrook, Tyson Brown, Blaine Jenkins and Kolby Perry had hits in the win.
GAC 15, Douglass 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian dominated in a 15-0 win over Douglass on Friday.
Sawyer Crum pitched a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts for the win.
The Spartans’ top hitters were Ford Hallock (1-for-2, three RBIs), Eli Durnell (2-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Rhett Wells (2-for-2, double two RBIs).
Providence 1, Whitefield 0
LILBURN — Joe Shealy and Austin Kohler combined on a shutout Friday as Providence Christian defeated Whitefield Academy 1-0.
Shealy struck out four and allowed one hit in three innings, and Kohler struck out one and allowed two hits in four innings.
The Storm (2-11) got the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning, which began with Caleb Lee drawing a walk. Three batters later, he scored from third on a wild pitch.
Connor Jones and Riley Cook had hits for Providence.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 17, North Forsyth 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek crushed North Forsyth 17-1 Friday night.
Ed Downey had three goals and three assists to lead the offense, while Andrew Duffy (three goals), Max Calabrese (two goals, two assists), Westin Baker (two goals, one assist), Parker Emmett (two goals) and Joe Morris (one goal, two assists) also had big games.
They were supported by Nick Kava (one goal, one assist), Nick Winter (one goal, one assist), Jack Miller (one goal, one assist) and Jackson Hayes (one goal).
Andrew Mallard was 9 of 13 on faceoffs and Hien Bui was 4 of 6.
Wesley Sowder had six groundballs and one forced turnover, and Lennon Connolly had one groundball and three forced turnovers to lead the defense.
Brookwood 16, Meadowcreek 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood got two goals each from Alex Valenzuela, Bobby Pickel and Joshua Castillo in Friday’s 16-1 win over Meadowcreek.
The Broncos (4-6, 3-0) also got a goal from Patrick Williams.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 22, Duluth 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View improved to 8-3 with a 22-2 victory over Duluth on Friday.
Caylor Christman, Emily Denaga, Bree Johnson, India Buckner, Lindsey Bowbliss, Ansley Burroughs, Tyler Scott and Raven Carter had goals for the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.