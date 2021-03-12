DULUTH — Jett Pimentel hit a walk-off, two-run home run Friday as Duluth topped Providence Christian 9-7.
The Wildcats improve to 5-7 on the season.
Connor Jones (2-for-4, two runs, RBI), Joe Shealy (3-for-4, home run, double, two runs, three RBIs) and Austin Kohler (1-for-3, three-run home run) led the way for Providence (1-9). The Storm’s Carson Tillotson pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three. Riley Cook pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 5, Loganville 1
LOGANVILLE — Josh Sosa and two relievers shut down Loganville in Brookwood’s 5-1 win Friday.
Sosa (3-0) pitched five innings, allowing just one unearned run and two hits. He struck out five and walked one, in addition to going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Stone Bonner (one inning, one hit, two strikeouts) and Holden Lacour (one inning, no hits, two strikeouts) pitched a scoreless inning each to close out the win.
Carter Bailey went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, and Jack Spyke was 2-for-4. Dylan Taylor, Jonathan Jaime, Josh Sharp, Conley Davis and Alec Colon also had hits.
The Broncos are 9-3 on the season.
Mountain View 8, GAC 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Nick Hong’s big night helped Mountain View to an 8-4 win over Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.
Hong had three hits, including a double and a two-run home run, and four RBIs to lead the offense. Kenny Mallory (two hits, double, three runs), Ryan Westfall (two hits, double, one run, one RBI) and Max Gault (two hits, one run, one RBI).
GAC got a big night from Eli Durnell (3-for-3, home run, three RBIs).
Eastside 7, Norcross 6
COVINGTON — Eastside topped Norcross 7-6 on Friday.
Christian Harmon drove in three runs for the Blue Devils, Tre Phelps had a single and walked twice and Chase Bastuk had two hits. Cody Balsman pitched four innings of relief and allowed only one run.
Hebron 9, George Walton 3
MONROE — Parker Marlatt struck out struck runs and allowed five hits in five innings in Hebron Christian’s 9-3 win at George Walton.
Jaiden Stowers was 2-for-3 and Jackson Hackney was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run to lead the Lions (9-2) at the plate. Zach Kwiatkowski, Nate Alexander, Brad Ihm, Bennett Waters and Gavin Latham added a hit each.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, GAC 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian grad Sean Wickham’s Mountain View team posted a 3-1 win over his alma mater Friday night.
Wickham played for longtime GAC coach Thom Jacquet, and also served previously as his assistant coach.
Ezra Hoffman scored two goals for a second straight match, and Carson Van Horn had a goal and an assist for the Bears. Sammy Ismail and goalkeeper Joshua Fernandez also had assists.
AIS 5, Providence 0
LILBURN — Providence trailed just 1-0 at the half, but couldn’t hold off Atlanta International in the second half of a 5-0 loss Friday.
AIS improved to 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the region, while the Storm dropped to 3-6 and 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
GAC 7, Mountain View 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Mountain View 7-1 Friday night.
Madeline Rash (three goals, one assist), Taylor Gulley (two goals, one assist), Micah Bryant (two goals, one assist) and Moto Shimoji (two assists) lead the GAC attack. Goalie Paige Evans made five saves for the Spartans.
AIS 10, Providence 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 10-0 to Atlanta International in the region opener Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood splits in tourney
LAGRANGE — Brookwood suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 3-2 to Dunwoody, but rebounded for a 5-0 win over Rome in the Granger Invitational.
Kavin Shankar and Rishi Krishnamurthy won singles matches in the Broncos’ loss to Dunwoody.
Those two also joined Tawfeeq Mohamed as singles winners against Rome, while Brookwood swept the doubles matches — Usman Asif and Caden Martin at No. 1, and Ethan Low and Josh Pingel at No. 2.
Buford advances to finals
LAGRANGE — Buford reached the finals of its division in the Granger Invitational with two wins Friday, beating Roswell 5-0 and defeating LaGrange 4-1.
The Wolves (7-4) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer in the Roswell match. The doubles sweep came from Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller at No. 1, and Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert at No. 2.
In the LaGrange match, Kingsley, Troutt and Maurer swept the singles matches. Grothe and Keller added a win at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford splits
LAGRANGE — Buford went 1-1 in the Granger Invitational on Friday. The Wolves (7-4) beat Rome 5-0, but lost 4-1 to Roswell.
Taylor Aycock, Callie Perkins and Berkley Clark won singles matches against Rome, while the doubles points came from Marigrace Crossett and Kylie McCammon at No. 1, and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer at No. 2.
Ryczek and Crossett won at No. 2 doubles for Buford’s only point against Roswell.
