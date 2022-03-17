SUGAR HILL — While Lanier’s boys tennis team lost a close match to Winder-Barrow on Thursday, it was a record-breaking night for senior Jake Cranor.
Cranor broke the program record with his 57th career victory.
Lanier’s girls posted a win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play, improving to 3-1 in the region.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — Buford blanked Habersham Central 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe swept the singles matches, while the doubles points came from Brent Sherman and Luke Clark at No. 1 and Grayson Gilbert and Matthew Maurer at No. 2.
The Wolves are 14-3 on the season.
Dacula 4, Central Gwinnett 1
DACULA — Hoang Vu, Jacob Jenkins and Mims Mobley swept the singles matches Thursday in Dacula’s 4-1 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
David Yount and Jason Kirkland added another point at No. 2 doubles.
Mount Vernon 4, Providence 1
ATLANTA — Providence Christian fell 4-1 to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
The Storm’s lone point came from Max Zhang and Tyler Adams at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — A singles sweep from Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson helped Buford to a 5-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA Thursday.
The Wolves (14-3) got doubles wins from Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards at No. 1, and Marigrace Crossett and Anna Cate Smith at No. 2.
Dacula 5, Central Gwinnett 0
DACULA — Dacula shut out Central Gwinnett 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
Ashley Johnson, Ella Xiong and Erika Knightly won in singles for the Falcons. The doubles wins came from Cathryn Kelly and Deborah Ale at No. 1, and Amaya Bradford and Chisom Ogbonna at No. 2.
Mount Vernon 4, Providence 1
ATLANTA — Sydney Hrehor provided Providence Christian’s only point in a 4-1 loss to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Grayson 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Grayson dominated Newton in a 10-0 win in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Adina Thomas (two goals, one assist), Salem Yonas (one goal, one assist), Melina Lau (one goal), Hannah Ruiz (one goal, one assist), Lucy Baccino (one goal), Jocelyn Hill (one goal), Kenedy Hill (one goal), Tori Simmerman (one goal, one assist), Yasel Vargas (one goal, two assists), Maddie Gross (one assist) and Avalee Roosa (one assist) led the Rams’ offense.
Grayson (2-2 region) got a shutout from goalkeeper Kenedy Warren-Young.
Buford 9, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Buford cruised to a 9-0 victory over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 16, Duluth 2
DULUTH — Mountain View evened its season record at 5-5 with a 16-2 win over Duluth on Thursday.
Talia Brown, Valeria Riveras and Julysa Hyde scored for the Bears.
Buford 9, Marist 6
BUFORD — Buford posted a 9-6 victory over Marist on Thursday.
Kylee Kangas (two goals, one assist), Jordyn Olivo (two goals, one assist, three draw controls) and Alayna Williamson (two goals on two shots) led the Wolves’ attack. Goalie Lily Price saved nine of 15 shots in the win.
Buford improves to 3-6 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Providence wins
SANDY SPRINGS — Providence Christian shot 146 at Steel Canyon Golf Club on Thursday for a 50-stroke victory over Mount Bethel. Drew Nalepa, Luke Moody and Jack Greene had the Storm’s low rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.