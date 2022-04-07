POWDER SPRINGS — Mill Creek's baseball team rolled to a 13-3 win at Hillgrove on Thursday.
Hutch Ezell led the offense with four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Sahil Patel also had a home run, while Cole Mullins and Daniel Pierce also had multi-hit games. Patel was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing one hit. Ryan Thomas and Caleb Bennett combined for three innings of relief.
BASEBALL
Grayson 8, Peachtree Ridge 5
LOGANVILLE — Grayson pulled out an 8-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
The Rams (15-7) were led offensively by Isaiah Abrams, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run.
Stephen Slezak pitched six innings for the win, striking out four. Jayson Barber pitched the seventh for the save.
Brookwood 5, Hillgrove 1
POWDER SPRINGS — Brendan Keller and Jonathan Jaime shut down Hillgrove in a 5-1 victory Thursday.
Keller pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three, for the win. Jaime picked up a three-inning save, striking out six and not allowing a hit.
The Broncos (7-16) were led offensively by Preston Bonn (2-for-4, double, two RBIs), Trey Clark (2-for-4, RBI), Jaime (2-for-3), Cody Fuller (1-for-3, double, RBI), Charlie Foster (1-for-3, RBI) and Mason Archie (1-for-2, run).
GAC 9, Dacula 8
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Dacula 9-8 on Thursday.
Sawyer Crum earned the win with a four-inning outing, striking out five. He gave up just two hits and no earned runs.
Conrad Cason (2-for-4), Noah Deas (3-for-3, double, RBI), Collin Helms (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs) and Aaron Hobson (2-for-4, double) led the Spartans’ offense.
Hebron 5, Providence 1
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated Providence Christian 5-1 on Thursday.
Luke Starling, Sam Mitchell, Tyler Jay Sciavicco, Parker Marlatt, Bennett Waters, Nate Coker and Gavin Hall had a hit apiece for the Lions (12-8, 6-1).
Daniel Barwick pitched a complete-game, three-hitter for the win. He struck out two and didn't allow an earned run.
Carson Tillotson pitched a complete game for Providence, allowing four hits and one earned run in his six innings. He struck out six.
Caleb Lee (one stolen base), Karmelo Crumpton (two stolen bases, hit by pitche, one run) and Kennan Sukkert (one stolen base) had hits for the Storm.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan 3, Whitefield 2
SMYRNA — A doubles sweep powered Wesleyan to a 3-2 win at Whitefield Academy on Thursday.
Jay Arora and John Perrins won at No. 1 doubles, as did Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham at No. 2 doubles. Nick Follett was Wesleyan’s lone singles winner at No. 1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 5, Whitefield 0
SMYRNA — Wesleyan cruised to a 5-0 victory at Whitefield Academy on Thursday.
Lauren Tucker, Livi Stolle and Elizabeth Schneider swept the singles matches. Olivia Noel and Caroline Scott earned the No. 1 doubles points, while Jennifer Noel and Tinsley Bertram won at No. 2 doubles.
