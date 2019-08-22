NORCROSS — Hebron Christian defeated host Greater Atlanta Christian in three sets in a battle of volleyball powers in Gwinnett County on Thursday. The Lions won by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.
Hayden McGee led Hebron with 11 kills while Rebecca Olariu added seven kills. Abbi Luke dished out 24 assists while Carly Heidger and Macy Maynard provided four blocks and four aces, respectively for the Lions (9-1).
Melissa Jones and Lexy Taylor each had 12 digs for the Spartans (8-4).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood splits
HOSCHTON — Brookwood defeated Mountain View 25-17, 25-16 but fell to Mill Creek by identical 25-20 scores on Thursday. Amber Williams led the Broncos with 18 kills and seven aces. Abbey Tucker provided 20 assists while Elle Rey notched 19 digs for the Broncos (5-7).
Parkview splits
SUGAR HILL — Parkview defeated Grayson 25-11 and 25-18 but fell to host Lanier 25-11 and 25-22 on Thursday. Tai Ragland had seven kills to lead the Panthers (8-6).
Mill Creek sweeps
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek downed Brookwood and Mountain View on Thursday. The Hawks (12-2) defeated the Broncos 25-20, 25-20 and the Bears 25-12, 25-16. Aiyana Bermudez led Mill Creek with 30 kills, while Adriana Ackerman added 42 assists. Ainsley Larence registered 11 kills and Sonya Silecky notched 24 digs.
Lanier sweeps
SUGAR HILL — Lanier remained unbeaten on the young season by defeating Parkview 25-11, 25-22 and Grayson 23-25, 25-17 and 15-9 on Thursday.
Myahn Byrd led the Longhorns (6-0) with 21 kills and 10 digs. Lizzie Capbell added 19 kills and 10 digs, Hana Ault recorded 32 assists, Alex Beckman tallied 10 digs while Courtney Howerton provided 13 digs in the victories.
SOFTBALL
Parkview 2, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Parkview downed host Brookwood 2-1 in a tense Region 7-AAAAAAA game on Thursday.
Maya Watson was the winning pitcher for the Panthers (5-4, 1-0). Addie Stewman delivered a two run hit to provide the winning runs for Parkview.
Archer 13, Shiloh 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s Mallory Tullis tossed a complete game no hitter to defeat Shiloh 13-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Katie Moore led the Tigers (5-1, 2-0) with two hits, two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI. Olivia Craig added two hits, two RBIs and scored twice while Alex Johnson added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Discovery 26, Johnson-Gainesville 11
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery notched its second win of the season by defeating visiting Johnson 26-11 on Thursday.
Alanah Perry drove in three runs, JaNiece Long turned a double play at short while Harleen Walia picked up her second consecutive win in the circle for the Titans (2-5).
Collins Hill 13, Duluth 5 (5 inn.)
SUWANEE — Collins Hill downed Duluth 13-5 in Region 6-AAAAAA on Thursday. Madison Spell tossed a complete game in the circle to get the win for the Eagles (2-4).
Spell helped her own cause with two hits while Emily Whitehead and Chloe Sneed each belted home runs. Leah Dudley provided three hits and Jordan Pape added two doubles in the victory.
North Gwinnett 7, Mill Creek 1
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett defeated Mill Creek 7-1 in a Region 6-AAAAAA contest on Thursday.
Amber Reed was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs (10-1, 3-0). Riley Jackson led the offense with four hits and drove in a run. Meaghan Lewis had two hits and two RBIs while Grace Connelly and Caroline Shumeyko each added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Dallis Goodnight led the Hawks (5-4, 1-2) with two hits and three stolen bases. Ari Cole also had two hits for Mill Creek.
Mountain View 8, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Mountain View flexed its muscles in an 8-1 win over host Peachtree Ridge in Region 6-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Lexie Simonton had three hits, including a grand slam to lead the Bears (7-3, 3-0). Lellie Ervin also had three hits and drove in a run, Lauren Evens added a pair of doubles and and RBI while Ahmari Braden drove in a run with a pair of hits.
Sarah Currie was the winning pitcher in the circle, tossing a complete game and allowing just two hits while striking out seven.
Kennedy Harp hit a home run for the Lions (5-4, 1-2).
Norcross sweeps
LILBURN — Norcross defeated Berkmar by identical 21-0 scores in each game of the doubleheader on Thursday.
Bella Krauth and Sierra Blackburn each went three innings and did not allow a hit for the Blue Devils (7-5, 2-0). Addie Donahue blasted two home runs in the victories.
Grayson 13, Newton 0 (4 inn.)
LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Newton 13-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Skyler Gilbert led the Rams (6-0, 2-0) with three hits and and RBI while Sam Smith drove in three runs. Lauren Peppers and Kailyn Jones each had two hits as Kylie Macy was the winning pitcher, going all four innings and striking out eight.
Lumpkin County 6, Greater Atlanta Christian 2
NORCROSS — Ally Perez had two hits for Greater Atlanta Christian but the Spartans (4-4, 3-3) fell to visiting Lumpkin County 6-2 on Thursday.
Hebron Christian 15, Clarke Central 3 (4 inn.)
DACULA — Hebron Christian downed visiting Clarke Central 15-3 on Thursday. Sydney Harris led the onslaught with four hits and scored three runs.
Olivia Brewer added three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Nicole Azar and Layton Morris each provided two hits and three RBIs. Morris was the winning pitcher for Hebron (3-3) and Carly Fahey added a pair of hits.
Wesleyan 12, Landmark Christian 1
FAIRBURN — Wesleyan downed host Landmark Christian 12-1 on Thursday.
Emma Kate Means, Gracie Taylor and Jahni Kerr each had two hits an two RBIs for the Wolves (8-0). Christina McCoy and Tinsley Bertram each added two hits and drove in a run while Jessica Nolan was the winning pitcher.