ATLANTA — Holy Innocents’ pulled away late on free throws in the girls basketball finals of the Region 5-A Private Tournament on Saturday, handing Hebron Christian a 67-52 loss.
A one-point game after three quarters turned more lopsided in the fourth quarter, when host Holy Innocents’ went 11-for-15 on free throws and Hebron went 2-for-3.
The Lions (22-5) were led by Aubrey Beckham (20 points, four rebounds), Amiya Porter (10 points, two rebounds), Malia Melton (seven points), Jessie Parish (seven points) and Nickyia Daniel (seven points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galloway 74, Providence 64
ATLANTA — Providence Christian fell 74-64 to Galloway in the 5-A Private Tournament on Saturday.
Chance Thacker (22 points, nine rebounds, five assists), Tony Carpio (22 points, seven rebounds) and Thomas Malcolm (11 points, four rebounds) led the Storm.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 3, Dacula 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — A quality start from Tyler Greene helped Mountain View to a 3-1 win over Dacula on Saturday.
Greene earned the win after pitching five innings with five strikeouts. He gave up four hits and no runs. Tyshon Patty pitched a scoreless, hitless inning with two strikeouts for the save.
Cooper Johnson had a two-run double and scored a run for the Bears, while Jin Kasuya had two hits, including a double, and Landen Fernandez added a double.
Dacula’s top hitters were Daniel Poole (two hits, one run) and Kaleb Perry (RBI triple). The Falcons’ Aiden Larson and Dale Towe each pitched three innings and struck out a combined nine batters.
Brookwood splits
SUWANEE — Brookwood split games Saturday at Lambert, beating Woodstock 7-5 and losing to North Gwinnett 12-1.
Jonathan Jaime was the winning pitcher against Woodstock with six strikeouts in three, no-hit innings, in addition to going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Brendan Keller struck out four in two hitless innings for the save.
In that victory, Brookwood also got offensive contributions from Trey Clark (3-for-4, double, RBI, Ryan Owen (1-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, RBI).
The Broncos (1-2) were led by Preston Bonn (3-for-4), Cody Fuller (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), Jaime (2-for-4, double), John Beverly (2-for-3, two RBIs), Jay Bueno (2-for-3, RBI) and Reyes (1-for-3, two RBIs) in the North loss.
