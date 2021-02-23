LAWRENCEVILLE — Nate Alexander contributed heavily at the plate and on the mound Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 17-9 win at Mountain View.
Alexander struck out seven batters in four innings to earn the win, in addition to going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Lions (3-1) also got offensive boosts from Tyler Jay Sciavicco (3-for-4, three doubles, four RBIs), Jaiden Stowers (3-for-3, three runs) and Jackson Hackney (3-for-4, two RBIs, three runs).
Kenny Mallory had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored three runs to lead Mountain View. The Bears also got good games from Nick Hong (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Zach Norman (two hits, RBI) and Ryan Westfall (double, RBI, run).
BASEBALL
GAC 15, Chamblee 0
NORCROSS — Rhett Wells struck out nine batters in three innings of one-hit ball Tuesday as Greater Atlanta Christian routed Chamblee 15-0.
Ford Hallock led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run.
Shiloh 3, Providence 2
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh edged Providence Christian 3-2 on Tuesday.
Providence got solid pitching from Connor Jones (three innings, two hits, no earned runs) and Brian Oh (3 1/3 innings, four hits, one earned run). Riley Cook (one run), Jones (one run, walk, hit by pitch) and Joe Shealy (two RBIs) led the Storm offensively.
Wesleyan 10, Dunwoody 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan made quick work of Dunwoody on Tuesday, winning 10-0 in five innings.
Jimmy Cox notched a no-hitter in five scoreless innings. He finished with five strikeouts.
Cooper Blauser, Jalen Fulwood, Joe Chatham and Luke Carroll had two RBIs each for the Wolves, who ended the game with a seven-run fifth inning.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Tawfeeq Mohamed, Kavin Shankar and Sebastian Soler won singles matches. The doubles winners were Rishi Krishnamurty and Usman Asif at No. 1, and Connor Crosby and Caden Martin at No. 2.
Johns Creek 4, North Gwinnett 1
JOHNS CREEK — Johns Creek posted a 4-1 win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Dacula 3, East Hall 2
DACULA — Mims Mobley won at No. 2 singles, and Andrew Ledbetter won at No. 3 singles Tuesday in Dacula’s 3-2 win over East Hall.
The Falcons (3-3) also got a win from Jacob Jenkins and Lougen Mobley at No. 1 doubles.
Wesleyan 4, Mill Creek 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan swept the doubles matches Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Mill Creek.
Jack Jones and Dakota Early won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Matthew Godfrey and Connor Hewitson. Grayson Balloon won at No. 1 singles, and Jay Arora won at No. 3 singles.
Hebron 3, Cherokee Bluff 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian edged Cherokee Bluff 3-2 on Tuesday.
Garrett Meek won at No. 1 singles, as did Ty Warbington at No. 3 singles. The Lions’ other point came at No. 2 doubles from Chris Spengler and Preston Potra.
GIRLS TENNIS
Johns Creek 4, North Gwinnett 1
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett fell 4-1 to Johns Creek on Tuesday.
Dacula 4, Collins Hill 1
DACULA — Kayla Bui, Ella Xiong and Miriam Coliba swept the singles matches in Dacula’s 4-1 win over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
The Falcons (3-3) also won at No. 2 doubles with the team of Nikaela Parker and Chisom Ogbonna.
Wesleyan 5, Mill Creek 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan blanked Mill Creek 5-0 Tuesday behind a singles sweep from Livi Stolle, Caroline Scott and Elizabeth Schneider.
The Wolves got doubles wins from Bella Tucker and Jennifer Noel at No. 1, and Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott at No. 2.
Hebron 5, Cherokee Bluff 0
DACULA — Amanda Meyer, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won in singles Tuesday as Hebron Christian downed Cherokee Bluff 5-0.
The Lions’ doubles winners were Bella Balkcom and Hoake Mazzawi at No. 1, and Ashley Higdon and Sidney Minard at No. 2.
