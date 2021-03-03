MARIETTA — Hebron Christian baseball coach Ben Drust earned his 100th career win Wednesday when his Lions defeated Walker 7-4 in eight innings.
Zach Kwiatkowski went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and also struck out eight in five innings. He allowed three hits and got a no-decision.
Gavin Latham got the win in relief in addition to going 2-for-2 at the plate and scoring two runs. Brad Ihm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lions, now 7-1 on the season.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 3, St. Pius 2
SUWANEE — Coulson Buchanan pitched North Gwinnett to a 3-2 victory over St. Pius on Wednesday.
Buchanan struck out 14 in seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits. North is 3-6 on the season.
Dacula 12, Habersham 3
MOUNT AIRY — Blaine Jenkins struck out 12 batters and added two hits at the plate in Dacula’s 12-3 win at Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Wednesday.
Daniel Poole led the offense with four hits, Tyson Brown had three hits and Clay Holbrook had two RBIs.
Wesleyan 13, North Hall 6
GAINESVILLE — Wesleyan scored seven runs in the final two innings Wednesday, breaking open a close game for a 13-6 win at North Hall.
The Wolves (7-1) took the lead for good at 6-5 in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single from Nate Kerpics. Kerpics also struck out two and didn’t allow a hit in an inning of relief.
James McCoy was the starting pitcher and struck out three in three innings. Dominick Scalese provided stellar relief with four strikeouts in three innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run.
Wesleyan’s top offensive performers were Bryce Hubbard (3-for-4, two RBIs), Luke Carroll (3-for-5, double, two RBIs), Joe Chatham (3-for-5, two doubles, two RBIs) and McCoy (1-for-3, home run).
Tucker 17, Providence 4
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost 17-4 to visiting Tucker on Wednesday.
Connor Jones went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and scored a run, in addition to walking once and being hit by a pitch once. He also pitched four innings, struck out five and allowed two earned runs.
Brady Williams pitched 2/3 of an inning with a strikeout.
Joe Shealy (1-for-3, run, stolen base) and Reed Riley (1-for-2, walk) also contributed offensively.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 21, Parkview 6
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with a 21-6 win over Parkview on Wednesday.
The Hawks are 3-2 on the season.
Wesleyan 21, Chamblee 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Anna Rae Copeland and Annabelle Lawson powered Wesleyan to a 21-1 region win over Chamblee on Wednesday.
Eva Garabadian (four turnovers forced) and Riley Keller led the midfield, and the top defensive performers were Alexandra Murphy and goalie Emma Nydam.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 15, Parkview 3
HOSCHTON — Ed Downey had four goals and two assists Wednesday in Mill Creek’s 15-3 win over Parkview.
The Hawks also got offensive contributions from Parker Emmett (three goals, one assist), Max Calabrese (three goals, one assist), Nick Kava (one goal, one assist), Andrew Duffy (one goal), Andrew Mallard (one goal), Nick Winter (one goal), Joe Morris (one goal) and Trevor Johnson (one assist). Mallard also won 14 of 17 faceoffs.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson edges Archer
SNELLVILLE — Grayson shot 174 Wednesday for an eight-shot win over Archer at Summit Chase Country Club.
Savanna Hornsby and Whitney Carraway were low scorers for Grayson.
BOYS GOLF
Archer beats Grayson
SNELLVILLE — Jake Davis shot 46 Wednesday as Archer defeated Grayson at Summit Chase Country Club.
Ryan Light had the low round for Grayson.
Wesleyan tops Mount Pisgah
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan posted the second-lowest nine-hole score in school history with a 147 Wednesday at River Pines in a win over Mount Pisgah.
Andy Scott led the Wolves with a 36, while Charlie Wenz, Ben Jackson and Beau Jackson each shot 37.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Forsyth 3, North Gwinnett 2
SUWANEE — South Forsyth edged North Gwinnett 3-2 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Dacula 4, West Hall 1
DACULA — Dacula took both doubles points Wednesday in a 4-1 win over West Hall.
Erika Knightly and Ashley Johnson won at No. 1 doubles, while Nikaela Parker and Chisom Ogbonna won at No. 2 doubles. Kayla Bui (No. 1 singles) and Ella Xiong (No. 2 singles) also posted victories.
GAC 3, Buford 2
BUFORD — No. 2 singles player Ally Turnbough and No. 3 singles player Nyla Warned pulled out tight matches Wednesday to help Greater Atlanta Christian edge Buford 3-2.
The Spartans’ other point came from Sara Daye and Belle Shirley at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, South Forsyth 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett blanked South Forsyth 5-0 Wednesday.
Dacula 4, West Hall 1
DACULA — Ken Bui, Warren Nash and Mims Mobley swept the singles matches Wednesday as Dacula defeated West Hall.
The Falcons (5-3) got another point from Scotty Dorisme and Bryce Watson at No. 2 doubles.
GAC 3, Buford 2
BUFORD — A doubles sweep carried Greater Atlanta Christian to a 3-2 win over Buford on Wednesday.
The Spartans (3-3) got a victory from Liam Hosfeld and Jack Lail at No. 1 doubles, as well as a win from Will Fitzgerald and Thomas Witherspoon at No. 2 doubles. Nico Warner gave GAC a third point with a win at No. 1 singles.
