NORCROSS — Josh Fulton’s big game helped Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys basketball team, ranked eighth in Class AAA, to a 59-48 win over Marist, ranked 10th in AAAA, on Wednesday.
Fulton had 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Teammate Chad Jackson had 11 points, Kaosi Chijioke had seven points and eight rebounds and Amare Williams added five points and five rebounds.
The Spartans improve to 19-5 on the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 18, Archer 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View cruised to an 18-3 win over Archer in its season opener on Wednesday.
The Bears were led offensively by Mina Muirhead (four goals, one assist), Anna Ramsden (three goals, one assist), Sophia Nunez (three goals), Phoenix Nguyen (three goals) and Lindsey Bowbliss (two goals). Goalie Pilar Pendleton made three saves, and Caylor Christman contributed two caused turnovers and three groundballs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 5, Mount Pisgah 2
JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View posted a 5-2 victory at Mount Pisgah on Wednesday.
Eva Lea Hoffman (two goals) and Rachel Lifland (one goal, one assist) led the Bears (3-2), while Addison Knauss and Arden Oelstrom had a goal each. Bella Intharaksa, Angie Garcia and Mariely Valdez delivered assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Providence 3, Prince Avenue 2
LILBURN — Providence Christian swept the doubles matches in a 3-2 win over Prince Avenue Christian on Wednesday.
David Bartkowiak and Andrew Cuttino won at No. 1 doubles, and Tyler Adams and Charlie Smith won at No. 2 doubles. Max Zhang gave the Storm a singles point at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Providence 4, Prince Avenue 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian swept the singles points Wednesday for a 4-1 win over Prince Avenue Christian.
Sydney Hrehor, Shina Pendleton and Nicole Wieczynski earned the singles wins. Lily Hinson and Natalie Solano picked up another point at No. 2 doubles.
