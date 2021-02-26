BUFORD — Goalie Quad Williams and the Greater Atlanta Christian defense were exceptional Friday night in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 8-3 victory over Buford in boys lacrosse.
Mason Duriez scored three goals for the Spartans (3-2, 2-2 Area 1), while James Canipe and Joseph Rose scored two each. Aidan Bailey was 11 of 14 in the faceoff circle and scored a goal in the win.
Buford (2-3) got its goals from Nash Perry, Mikey Canavan and Zach Salo. Canavan also had an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 15, North Forsyth 6
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan posted a 15-6 victory Friday night over North Forsyth.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 19, GAC 7
DACULA — Lily Clawson scored six goals and added an assist Friday in Mountain View’s 19-7 win over Greater Atlanta Christian at Rabbit Hill Park.
Haley Butler contributed three goals and an assist, while Maria Palomba, Aly Reece and Olivia Dickerson had two goals and an assist each. Goalie Laila Sampson had six saves behind a defense led by India Buckner and Caylor Christman.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 5, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — No. 1 Mill Creek defeated Peachtree Ridge 5-0 Friday in a 8-AAAAAAA match.
Ari Manrique, Nicole Ward, Morgan Amrozowicz, Ashley Sumrell and Emma Kate Schroll had goals for the Hawks (4-0, 2-0). Manrique, Brooklyn Fugel, Abby Graiser and Savannah Singleton had assists.
Buford 10, Habersham 0
BUFORD — Buford cruised an a 10-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Victoria Bahr and Alli Treadwell scored two goals each, while Emma Danley, Skylar Gindlesperger, Kaitlyn White, Emma Chaffee and Carolyn Calzada had a goal each. Goalkeeper Alina Pope had the shutout.
St. Pius 4, GAC 0
NORCROSS — St. Pius blanked Greater Atlanta Christian 4-0 on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 3, Mill Creek 1
SUWANEE — No. 2 Peachtree Ridge defeated No. 6 Mill Creek 3-1 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Mill Creek’s goal was scored by Mo Alsuweydi.
Parkview 1, Flowery Branch 1
LILBURN — Parkview scored an equalizer while playing a man down for the final 10 minutes in a 1-1 tie with unbeaten Flowery Branch, ranked third in Class AAAA, on Friday.
Sam Schaff scored the tying goal off an assist from Diego Pereira.
Parkview is 3-2-1 on the season, and Flowery Branch is 6-0-1.
BASEBALL
GAC 11, Pace 7
ATLANTA — Collin Helms was a triple away from a cycle Friday night in a 3-for-4 performance, powering Greater Atlanta Christian in an 11-7 win at Pace Academy.
Ford Hallock struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.