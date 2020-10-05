NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s softball team won a back-and-forth game 9-8 over visiting Westminster on Monday.
GAC’s Sydney Deardorff was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, in addition to being the winning pitcher. She struck out five.
The Spartans also got big games from Caroline Marschalk (2-for-3, RBI, two runs), Karis Davis (1-for-3, two RBIs, run), Daisy Strine (three RBIs, run) and Annie Ahmed (1-for-3, RBI, two runs).
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 12, South Forsyth 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett rolled up 11 first-inning runs in a 12-1, four-inning win over South Forsyth on Monday.
Haley Cummings was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (21-4), and Jaylyn Benson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Grace Connelly had a first-inning home run and Marisa Miller had a hit and two RBIs.
Benson and Lily Runaas combined for the pitching duties, allowing four hits.
Collins Hill 7, Newton 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s Denise Dees, Sydney Kolacki and Emily Whitehead combined for a 7-0 shutout of Newton on Monday. The trio struck out eight batters.
Alyssa Mejia led the Eagles’ offense with two doubles and four RBIs. Monroe Oglesby had two hits and two runs, and Britney Phally had two hits and a run.
Archer 9, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Kailyn James pitched a five-inning no-hitter Monday and Archer rolled to a 9-0 win over Duluth.
The Tigers (15-6) were led at the plate by K.K. Walls (2-for-2, RBI), Faith Barth (2-for-3, RBI) and Jordyn Sanders (2-for-2, four RBIs).
Peachtree Ridge 4, Brookwood 3
SNELLVILLE — Peachtree Ridge defeated host Brookwood 4-3 on Monday.
Elle Lunsford was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning outing. She allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one.
D’Amani Gadson’s two-run double in the first inning gave the Lions an early lead. Teammate Samantha Brown was 2-for-3 in the win.
Olivia Rogozinski was 2-for-3 for Brookwood.
Dacula 12, Lanier 4
SUGAR HILL — Sydney Boulware struck out 10 in a one-hitter Monday as Dacula topped Lanier 12-4 in Region 8-AAAAAA.
Maia Mumpfield went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to power the Falcons’ offense. Lani Johnson (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Olivia Howard (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games.
Buford 5, Walnut Grove 1
LOGANVILLE — Sisters Mackenzie and Madison Pickens drove in a combined three runs in Buford’s 5-1 win at Walnut Grove on Monday.
Mackenzie hit a two-run home run, her eighth of the season, in the first inning. Madison went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Emmy Hall (2-for-4) and Tavye Borders (1-for-2, RBI, run, two stolen bases) also contributed to the offense.
Pitcher Olivia Duncan (8-1) earned the win after a seven-inning outing. She allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three.
Buford is 24-4 on the season.
Wesleyan splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 1-1 in its area tournament games Monday, falling to Prince Avenue Christian and defeating Mount Pisgah.
Ryley Kutter had a big day for the Wolves. She went 5-for-6 with three doubles and four RBIs. Reece Holbrook (3-for-5, two doubles, three RBIs) and Gracie Taylor (three hits, two RBIs) also did well at the plate.
VOLLEYBALL
Mill Creek topples Johns Creek
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek won at home Monday against Johns Creek, improving to 20-9 on the season.
The Hawks won by a score of 25-18, 22-25, 25-5, 25-8.
