LAWRENCEVILLE — Micah Bryant scored a first-half goal that held until the waning minutes when Greater Atlanta Christian girls soccer tacked on an insurance goal in a 2-0 win at Mountain View on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wesleyan 10, Pebblebrook 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Second-ranked Wesleyan cruised past Pebblebrook 10-0 on Thursday.
Olivia Cardile’s first hat trick led the Wolves (9-1), while Teagan Wilkenloh and Lainey Jerding had two goals. Bella Wadkins (one goal, one assist), Kaitlyn Bobo (one goal), Merry Alice Gordy (one goal), Laurel Edge (two assists) and Cady Triplett (one assist) also contributed in the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Dacula 0
BUFORD — Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe won in singles as Buford blanked Dacula 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA play Thursday.
Miller Troutt and Brent Sherman won at No. 1 doubles, and Grayson Gilbert and Matthew Maurer earned the No. 2 doubles points.
The Wolves are 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Wesleyan 5, Providence 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan posted a 5-0 win over Providence Christian on Thursday.
Nick Follett, Connor Hewitson and Mason Strong earned singles points for the Wolves, whose doubles wins came from Aidan Abraham and Matthew Godfrey at No. 1 and Daniel Lim and Landon Clement at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Dacula 0
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
The Wolves (8-3, 2-0) got singles wins from Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson. The doubles points came from Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards at No. 1, and Marigrace Crossett and Abigail Foretic at No. 2.
Wesleyan 4, Providence 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A doubles sweep helped Wesleyan past Providence Christian 4-1 on Thursday.
Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram won at No. 1 doubles, and Olivia Noel and Caroline Scott took the No. 2 doubles match. Lauren Tucker and Livi Stolle won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Providence’s lone point came from Sydney Hrehor at No. 1 singles.
BOYS GOLF
Archer beats Grayson
MONROE — Archer shot 192 Thursday at the Providence Club for a five-shot win over Grayson.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Mount Pisgah
JOHNS CREEK — Elizabeth Hodges closed with a birdie and back-to-back pars, finishing off Wesleyan’s victory over Mount Pisgah at RiverPines Golf on Thursday.
The Wolves won with a 71 to Mount Pisgah’s 74 in a match shortened to seven holes.
