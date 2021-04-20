PEACHTREE CORNERS — Greater Atlanta Christian wrapped up the Area 1-AAAAA-A boys lacrosse championship Tuesday night with a 14-3 win over rival Wesleyan.
The Spartans (10-7, 5-0) got four goals and two assists from James Canipe, and two goals each from Na’im Moss and Parker Quisling. Six other Spartans had a goal each.
Thomas Lowman and Aidan Bailey had six groundballs each, and Bailey went 11-for-15 on faceoffs. Goalie Quad Williams made 70 percent of his saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 17, Chattahoochee 0
BUFORD — Buford won its final home game of the regular season Tuesday, routing Chattahoochee 17-0.
Mikey Canavan led the victory with five goals and two assists, and Jackson Rhodes had three goals and two assists. They were backed up by Zack Salo (two goals, one assist), Evan Leonardo (one goal, two assists), Matthew Scruggs (two goals), Josh Voorhees (one goal, one assist), Nick Cambria (one goal), Dawson Andrew (one goal) and Davis Peek (one assist).
Goalies Matthew Canavan and Augie Weber shared the shutout.
The Wolves (11-5, 5-1) will be a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, where they will host either Walton or Pope in the first round. They close the regular season with a Friday game at Lassiter.
Dacula 13, Duluth 1
DACULA — Dacula rolled to a 13-1 victory over Duluth on Tuesday.
Matt Morgenroth had six goals and four assists for the Falcons (10-7), who also got big games from Alex Crabb (one goal, three assists), Dylan D’Amato (two goals), John Blair (two goals), Greg Crabb (one goal) and Hunter Devalle (one goal). Dallen Rawson and Jackson Sims shared time at goalie.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 16, Collins Hill 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View dominated Collins Hill in a 16-0 victory on Tuesday.
Laila Sampson and Pilar Pendleton shared time at goalie in the shutout. Mountain View (13-4, 6-1) got goals from Raven Carter, India Buckner, Caylor Christman and Lindsey Bowbliss in the win.
Buford 12, Forsyth Central 10
BUFORD — Buford defeated Forsyth Central 12-10 on Tuesday.
The Wolves (11-2, 3-2 area) were led offensively by Courtney Martin (four goals, one assist), Jordyn Olivo (four goals, one assist) and Heather West (two goals).
Wesleyan 21, Druid Hills 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Emma Nydam and Kendall Bowen led the scoring in Wesleyan’s 21-3 win over Druid Hills on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Wesleyan 18, Mount Vernon 0
SANDY SPRINGS — Wesleyan rolled to an 18-0 win over Mount Vernon in five innings on Tuesday.
Jimmy Cox pitched all five innings, giving up three hits and striking out eight.
The Wolves (22-4, 10-0 Region 5-A) had 16 hits and scored in every inning. Bryce Hubbard (3-for-3, double, three RBIs), Luke Carroll (2-for-3, double, two-run home run) and Druw Jones (3-for-3, double) led the offense.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 3, Woodstock 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s boys tennis team defeated Woodstock 3-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Andre Izadi and David Izadi picked up wins at the first two singles spots, while Grant Zari and Brandon Song earned a point at No. 2 doubles.
