NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to an 11-1 win Wednesday over Cedar Grove in Region 5-AAA baseball.
Carson Conrad fueled the GAC offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Tommy Clement pitched three innings in his spring debut, striking out four and allowing one hit.
The Spartans are now 2-0 in the region.
