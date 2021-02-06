LILBURN — Grayson’s boys basketball team overcame a huge game from Jason Edwards and took over sole possession of first place in Region 4-AAAAAAA with a 74-65 win at Parkview on Saturday.
The Rams are now 17-3 overall and 4-0 in the region, while Parkview falls to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in region play. Jason Edwards racked up 45 points for Parkview in the game.
Grayson’s Taje Kelly had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Kaden McArthur also had a double-double with 16 points, 11 assists and three steals. Ian Schieffelin matched those double-doubles with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Elliot chipped in with 10 points and seven assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 106, Campbell 67
SMYRNA — Collins Hill’s boys basketball team broke the school record for points in a game in a 106-67 victory over Campbell on Saturday.
Vino Glover (14 points), Chris Lanns (13 points) and Ethan Davis (12 points) led the Eagles, who got at least six points from every player on the roster.
Dacula 68, Buford 64
DACULA — Lamariyon Jordan had 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks Saturday in Dacula’s big, 68-64 win over Buford in Region 8-AAAAAA.
Taevon Lewis (19 points, five rebounds), Bryce Wilson (seven points, six rebounds), Colin Seymour (nine points, six rebounds), Blake Wilson (six points, two rebounds) and Anthony Alston (two points, three rebounds, two steals) also played well for the Falcons (12-11, 6-5).
Providence 57, Fellowship 51
LILBURN — Chance Thacker’s big game carried Providence Christian to a 57-51 win over Fellowship Christian on Saturday.
Thacker had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, while teammates Tony Carpio (10 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) and Elijah Williams (eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks) also made contributions.
Providence is 18-3 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 72, Parkview 56
LILBURN — Grayson defeated Parkview 72-56 in a 4-AAAAAAA game on Saturday.
Parkview was led by Sussy Ngulefac (23 points), Joze Baker (14 points) and Lilly Hart (13 points).
Buford 57, Dacula 33
DACULA — Sara Viti scored 12 points in Buford’s 57-33 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA play on Saturday.
Ten players scored as the Wolves improved to 19-0.
Dacula was led by Lazaria Spearman’s 20 points and seven blocks.
GYMNASTICS
Buford wins Winter Warm-Up
BUFORD — Buford won its own Buford Winter Warm-Up, which featured Roswell, North Forsyth and West Forsyth, on Saturday at the Gymnastix Training Center.
The Wolves won with 107.6 points, and they had the top two performers in the all-around with winner Marissa Ashton (37.40) and runner-up Suhani Munshi (36.05). Ashton won the beam (9.3) and vault (9.5), and was second on bars (9.4) and floor (9.2). Munshi won the floor (9.3) and was second on vault (9.35). Buford’s Jewel Clark was first on beam (9.3).
BOYS SOCCER
Vestavia Hills 6, GAC 0
NORCROSS — Vestavia Hills (Ala.) defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 6-0 on Saturday.
