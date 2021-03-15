LOGANVILLE — Grayson opened Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball play with a 9-2 victory over Parkview on Monday.
Bodie Eilertson (4-0) got the win after a six-inning outing in a tight game that broke open with a six-run sixth inning by the Rams (10-0). He scattered seven hits, allowed two earned runs and struck out five.
Jimmy Lipsey pitched the seventh inning and closed the win with a strikeout.
Grayson’s offense was led by Anthony Polanco (two hits, two RBIs, one run) and De’Yon Cannon (two hits, double, two runs, one RBI).
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 5, Mountain View 3
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 5-3 Monday in the 8-AAAAAAA opener.
Christian Sutton had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Eagles (6-7), while Colin Livingston had a hit and an RBI.
Trevor Wall pitched five innings to get the win, and Ryan Lomas picked up the save.
Ryan Heishman pitched five innings for Mountain View, allowing three hits and four runs (two earned). He struck out seven.
The Bears’ top hitter was Landen Fernandez, who had a two-run home run and scored two runs.
Norcross 3, Lanier 2
NORCROSS — Christian Harmon pitched a complete game Monday in Norcross’ 3-2 win over Lanier. He gave up four hits and two earned runs.
Tre Phelps scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning by stealing home.
Brookwood, Mill Creek split
HOSCHTON — Brookwood won Game 1 by a 2-0 margin Monday, but Mill Creek won the nightcap 2-1 as the teams split a doubleheader.
Dylan Lonergan (3-0) pitched a complete game shutout in Game 1, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking one. The Broncos (10-4) were led offensively by Josh Sharp (2-for-4, double), Alec Colon (2-for-2, double, run), Conley Davis (1-for-3, run), Jonathan Jaime (RBI, sacrifice fly) and Dylan Taylor (1-for-2, walk) in the opener.
In Game 2, Brookwood got solid pitching from Holden Lacour (one inning, no runs, one hit, two strikeouts), Carter Bailey (three innings, three hits, three strikeouts, one walk) and Jaime (one inning, no earned runs, no hits, two strikeouts).
The Broncos’ top Game 2 hitters were Sharp (1-for-3, triple run), Jaime (1-for-4), Jack Spyke (2-for-4), Taylor (1-for-3), Josh Sosa (1-for-2, walk) and Colon (1-for-3).
Peachtree Ridge 3, North Gwinnett 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge opened 8-AAAAAAA play with a 3-2 win over North Gwinnett on Monday.
Dacula sweeps Shiloh
SNELLVILLE — Dacula swept Shiloh 9-3 and 7-5 in 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
In Game 1, Dylan Noce struck out six in a complete game. Landon Provezano and Tyson Brown had two hits each in the win.
Blaine Jenkins struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings to earn the Game 2 victory, while Ayden Mills picked up the save. Brown and Kolby Perry led the offense along with Jansen Adams, who cleared the bases in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Buford 15, Habersham Central 0
BUFORD — Buford rolled to a 15-0 victory over Habersham Central on Monday, improving to 14-0 on the season.
The Wolves got big games at the plate from Treyton Rank (1-for-2, triple), Brant Baughcum (1-for-2, triple), Nate Smith (1-for-2, two RBIs), Dylan Lesko (1-for-1, two RBIs), Stan Zagrodnik (1-for-1, RBI) and Jackson Gaspard (2-for-2, double, three RBIs).
Connor Sampers pitched four no-hit innings to get the win.
GAC 19, Cedar Grove 0
ELLENWOOD — Rhett Wells powered Greater Atlanta Christian to a Region 5-AAA-opening, 19-0 win over Cedar Grove on Monday.
Wells drove in four runs and also was the winning pitcher, going three innings without allowing a hit. He struck out five.
Jacob Fairbanks (2-for-2, double, three RBIs) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-1, three runs, triple, two RBIs) also had big games.
BOYS GOLF
Buford’s Buchanan wins Big Red Shootout
GAINESVILLE — Buford’s Jackson Buchanan shot 69 Monday and scored 46 points in the modified stableford scoring system, repeating as champion of the Big Red Shootout at Chattahoochee Golf Club.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 11, Cambridge 5
HOSCHTON — Parker Emmett had five goals and an assist Monday in Mill Creek’s 11-5 win over Cambridge.
The Hawks (6-2) also got offensive support from Andrew Duffy (one goal, two assists), Max Calabrese (one goal, two assists), Westin Baker (one goal, one assist), Nick Kava (one goal), Jackson Hayes (one goal), Daunte Shaw (one goal), Nick Winter (two assists) and Ed Downey (one assist).
Shaw also had five groundball and forced three turnovers, and teammate Jack Miller had eight groundballs and forced one turnover.
Andrew Mallard went 14 of 18 on faceoffs.
Mountain View 11, Dacula 10
DACULA — Kyle Hennelly had five goals, and Connor Barlan had three goals and two assists Monday as Mountain View edged Dacula 11-10.
Brennan Madonia scored twice and Anderson Kesinger added a goal for the Bears, who were led defensively by Karon Smith.
Peachtree Ridge 20, Norcross 6
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge coasted to a 20-6 win over Norcross on Monday.
The Lions’ offense featured stellar play from Riley Shaw (five goals, four assists), Buzzy Pressly (four goals, three assists), Anish Reddy (two goals, two assists), Dylan Paige (two goals), Cade Raker (two goals, one assist), Nathan Landry (one goal, one assist), Luke Fitts (three assists), John Dutton (one goal), Tim Bondon (one goal) and Cade Fox (one goal).
Pressly and Bondon had a team-high four ground balls each.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 1, Tucker 0
SNELLVILLE — Fourth-ranked Brookwood defeated Tucker, ranked 10th in AAAAAA, 1-0 on Monday.
The Broncos improve to 8-2, while Tucker falls to 7-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookwood 4, Tucker 0
SNELLVILLE — Fourth-ranked Brookwood topped Tucker 4-0 on Monday.
The Broncos are 8-1-1 on the season.
